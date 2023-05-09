Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: 20 मई के बाद जारी हो सकता है महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड 12वीं के रिजल्ट, देखें डिटेल्स

Hindustan Hindi News
करीब 13 लाख से अधिक छात्र महाराष्ट्र एचएससी रिजल्ट 2023 की तारीख का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ताजा अपडेट के अनुसार, महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट की तारीख 20 मई के बाद जारी होने की उम्मीद है।

Ashutosh Kumar, Tue, 09 May 2023 04:23 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: करीब 13 लाख से अधिक छात्र महाराष्ट्र एचएससी रिजल्ट 2023 की तारीख का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। ताजा अपडेट के अनुसार, महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट की तारीख 20 मई के बाद जारी होने की उम्मीद है। महाराष्ट्र राज्य माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MSBSHSE), ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट mahresults.nic.in पर बोर्ड का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। हालांकि, महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने अभी तक कक्षा 12वीं के रिजल्ट की तारीख और समय की घोषणा नहीं की है।

इस दिन होगी एमएचटी सीईटी की परीक्षा
हालांकि, छात्र 20 मई के बाद महाराष्ट्र एचएससी 12वीं के रिजल्ट की उम्मीद कर सकते हैं। चुकी महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड के पिछले जारी हुए रिजल्ट के अनुसार, एमएचटी सीईटी की परीक्षा के समाप्त होने के बाद बोर्ड परिणाम जारी किए जाते हैं। बता दें कि पीसीएम पाठ्यक्रमों के लिए एमएचटी सीईटी 9 मई से 14 मई, 2023 तक और पीसीबी स्ट्रीम परीक्षा 15 से 20 मई, 2023 तक आयोजित की जाएगी।

Board ResultBoard Exam Results