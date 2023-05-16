Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरMaharashtra Board 10th 12th result :एचएससी और एसएससी परीक्षा के परिणाम इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th result :एचएससी और एसएससी परीक्षा के परिणाम इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन

महाराष्ट्र माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन महाराष्ट्र एचएससी (कक्षा 12) और एसएससी (कक्षा 10) की परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी कर देगा। बताया जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने रिजल

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th result :एचएससी और एसएससी परीक्षा के परिणाम इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 16 May 2023 11:59 AM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

महाराष्ट्र माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड इस सप्ताह किसी भी दिन महाराष्ट्र एचएससी (कक्षा 12) और एसएससी (कक्षा 10) की परीक्षा के परिणाम जारी कर देगा। बताया जा रहा है कि महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड ने रिजल्ट जारी करने की तैयारी कर ली है। सूत्रों की मानें तो एसएससी और एचएससी के नतीजे जारी करने की तारीख की घोषणा जल्द से जल्द कर दी जाएगी।  रिजल्ट घोषित होने के बाद छात्र आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahahsscboard.in पर अपना स्कोर चेक कर सकते हैं। महाराष्ट्र एसएससी परीक्षा 2023 का आयोजन 2 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक किया गया था, जबकि एचएससी परीक्षा आयोजित की गई थी।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Ssc Result MaharashtraSsc ResultMaharashtra Board SSC Result