Maharashtra Board 10th 12th result : महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड जल्द जारी करेगा 10वीं- 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे कर पाएंगे चेक

Maharashtra Board 10th 12th result : महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड जल्द जारी करेगा 10वीं- 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे कर पाएंगे चेक
Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 06:20 PM

महाराष्ट्र स्टेट बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एंड हायर सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन जल्द ही 10वींं और 12वीं के परिणाम जारी कर सकता है। परीक्षा परिणाम आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जारी किए जाएंगे। स्टूडेंट्स को रिजल्ट्स घोषित होने की तारीख और समय का बेसब्री से इंतजार है। बोर्ड, रिजल्ट्स की घोषणा आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahahsscboard.in और mahresult.nic.in पर करेगा। 

लगभग 15,77,256 उम्मीदवारों ने महाराष्ट्र 10वीं परीक्षा 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया था। परीक्षा देने वाले कुल उम्मीदवारों में 8,44,116 लड़के और 7,33,067 लड़कियां शामिल थीं। 5,033 परीक्षा केंद्रों में परीक्षाओं का आयोजन करवाया गया था। 12वीं की परीक्षा के लिए लगभग 14 लाख स्टूडेंट्स ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था।

इस साल परीक्षा ऑफलाइन आयोजित की गई थीं। महाराष्ट्र माध्यमिक और उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (MSHSEB) अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahresult.nic.in. पर परिणाम जारी करेगा। छात्र अपने रोल नंबर का उपयोग करके महाराष्ट्र बोर्ड के परिणाम देख सकते हैं। यहां आधिकारिक वेबसाइट्स की लिस्ट दी गई है जहां परिणाम जारी किए जाएंगे।

- mahahsscboard.in

- msbshse.co.in

- mh-ssc.ac.in

- mahresult.nic.in

बोर्ड परीक्षा परिणाम देखने के लिए छात्रों को रोल नंबर और अपनी मां का नाम दर्ज करना होगा। आइए इन जानते हैं कैसे देखना है परिणाम।

इन स्टेप्स फॉलो करें देखें कक्षा 12वीं का रिजल्ट-

स्टेप 1-  सबसे पहले आधिकारिक वेबसाइट mahresult.nic.in.  पर जाएं।

स्टेप 2- "SSC or HSC result link" लिंक पर क्लिक करें।

स्टेप 3- अपना रोल नंबर और मां का नाम दर्ज करें।

स्टेप 4- अब मांगी गई जानकारी भरें।

स्टेप 5-  रिजल्ट आपके सामने होगा।

