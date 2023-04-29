मध्य प्रदेश सरकार बी.एड में राज्य के निवासियों को दिए जा रहे 75% आरक्षण पर विचार करे : न्यायालय

Hindustan Hindi News
Alakha Singhभाषा,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 04:32 PM

उच्चतम न्यायालय ने मध्य प्रदेश सरकार को शिक्षा-स्नातक (बी.एड) पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिले में राज्य के निवासियों को 75 प्रतिशत आरक्षण देने की उसकी नीति की पड़ताल करने का निर्देश दिया है। न्यायालय ने नीति को 'अत्यधिक मात्रा में दिया जा रहा आरक्षण' करार दिया और इसे असंवैधानिक बताया। शीर्ष न्यायालय ने कहा कि मध्य प्रदेश के निवासियों के लिए 75 प्रतिशत सीट आरक्षित किया जाना 'अत्यधिक' है और जैसा कि पिछले दो वर्षों के आंकड़ों से संकेत मिलता है कि यह लक्षित उद्देश्य की पूर्ति नहीं करता है। न्यायमूर्ति दिनेश माहेश्वरी और न्यायमूर्ति सुधांशु धूलिया की पीठ ने कहा कि हालांकि राज्य ने अपने निवासियों के लिए सीट का आरक्षण अपने अधिकारों के दायरे में किया है, लेकिन ऐसा करते समय उसे जमीनी वास्तविकताओं का ध्यान रखना चाहिए था। पीठ ने कहा, ''इसलिए, आदेश में हमारे द्वारा किए गए अवलोकन को ध्यान में रखते हुए अगले अकादमिक वर्ष से निवासियों और गैर-बाशिंदों के लिए सीट की संख्या फिर से निर्धारित की जाए।'' 

न्यायालय ने कहा, ''हम यह स्पष्ट करते हैं कि चूंकि स्थानीय निवासियों के लिए आरक्षण की अनुमति है, फिर भी कुल सीट के लिए 75 प्रतिशत तक आरक्षण अत्यधिक मात्रा में दिया जा रहा आरक्षण है, जैसा कि प्रदीप जैन (मामले) में इसे असंवैधानिक और संविधान के अनुच्छेद 14 (कानून के समक्ष समानता) का हनन बताया गया है।'' शीर्ष न्यायालय ने राज्य सरकार को यथार्थवादी निष्कर्ष तक पहुंचने के लिए पिछले कुछ वर्षों के आंकड़ों की पड़ताल करने को कहा है ताकि यह पता चल सके कि इस तरह का आरक्षण किस हद तक होना चाहिए। पीठ ने कहा, ''जैसा कि हमने देखा है कि आरक्षण के उद्देश्य को विफल करने के अलावा अत्यधिक आरक्षण किसी उद्देश्य की पूर्ति नहीं करता। इस विषय में फैसला करते समय प्राधिकारों को इसे ध्यान में रखना होगा।'' राज्य की नीति के अनुसार, बी.एड की 75 प्रतिशत सीट मध्य प्रदेश के निवासियों के लिए आरक्षित है और सिर्फ 25 प्रतिशत सीट अन्य राज्यों के लोगों के लिए है। शीर्ष न्यायालय का यह अवलोकन वीणा वादिनी समाज कल्याण विकास समिति की एक याचिका पर आया है। याचिका में, मध्यप्रदेश उच्च न्यायालय के उस आदेश को चुनौती दी गई थी जिसमें राज्य की आरक्षण व्यवस्था को चुनौती देने वाली उसकी याचिका खारिज कर दी गई थी।  

