पीजीआई में 200 पदों पर टेक्नीशियन की भर्ती शुरू, जानें कौन कौन सी हैं वैकेंसी

पीजीआई में 200 पदों पर टेक्नीशियन की भर्ती शुरू, जानें कौन कौन सी हैं वैकेंसी

पीजीआई में नौकरी पाने की आस में बैठे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी है। बड़ी संख्या में पीजीआई में भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। डॉक्टर से लेकर टेक्नीशियन,दूसरे संवर्ग के गैर शैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों की भर्ती

पीजीआई में 200 पदों पर टेक्नीशियन की भर्ती शुरू, जानें कौन कौन सी हैं वैकेंसी
Pankaj Vijay, लखनऊ, Sat, 06 May 2023 12:35 PM

पीजीआई में नौकरी पाने की आस में बैठे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी है। बड़ी संख्या में पीजीआई में भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। डॉक्टर से लेकर टेक्नीशियन,दूसरे संवर्ग के गैर शैक्षणिक कर्मचारियों की भर्ती शुरू की गई है। अफसरों ने दो से तीन माह में भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी होने का दावा किया है।

पीजीआई में बड़ी संख्या में डॉक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, नर्सिंग और अन्य श्रेणी के कर्मचारियों के पद खाली थी। एक साल के दौरान दो बाद पीजीआई भर्ती का अभियान चला चुका है। निदेशक डॉ. आरके धीमन के मुताबिक पहले 450 पदों पर भर्ती का विज्ञापन निकाला गया था। इसमें 252 नर्सिंग और बाकी टेक्नीशियन के पद थे। ये सभी पद भरे गए। उसके बाद 905 नर्सिंग ऑफिसर के खाली पद भरे गए। अब तीसरी बार में करीब 200 पदों पर भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई है। 13 गैर शैक्षणिक पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन निकाला गया है। परीक्षा के आधार पर भर्ती होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पीजीआई की वेबसाइट पर भर्ती संबंधी जानकारी अपलोड है।

