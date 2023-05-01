Labour Day 2023 Wishes : आज 1 मई मजदूर दिवस पर शेयर करें ये खास मैसेज, SMS व फोटो

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरLabour Day 2023 Wishes : आज 1 मई मजदूर दिवस पर शेयर करें ये खास मैसेज, SMS व फोटो

Labour Day Wishes: मजदूर दिवस पर सभी कामकाजी लोगों को आपस में बधाई और शुभकामनाएं भी शेयर करनी चाहिए। यहां हम आपके लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय मजदूर दिवस के ये खास फोटो मैसेज लाए हैं जिन्हें आप शेयर कर सकते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 09:45 AM

Labour Day 2023 Wishes in Hindi: आज राष्ट्र निर्माण में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान देने वाले सभी मजदूरों को सलाम करने का दिन है। आज अंतरराष्ट्रीय मजदूर दिवस ( Happy International Labour Day 2023) है। हर साल 1 मई का दिन भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में  मजदूर दिवस या मई दिवस के तौर पर मनाया जाता है। यह दिन दुनिया भर के मजदूरों और श्रमिक वर्ग के लोगों को समर्पित है। देश के विकास में ऐसा कोई निर्माण नही है, जिसमें मजदूर वर्ग के परिश्रम का योगदान ना हो। राष्ट्र की प्रगति और उन्नति में इनकी भागीदारी के बिना असंभव है। मजदूर दिवस का मकसद मजदूरों के सम्मान के अलावा उनकी एकता को मजबूत बनाना और उन्हें अपने अधिकारों के प्रति जागरुक करना भी है। 

मजदूर दिवस पर सभी कामकाजी लोगों को आपस में बधाई और शुभकामनाएं भी शेयर करनी चाहिए। यहां हम आपके लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय मजदूर दिवस के ये खास फोटो मैसेज (International Labour Day Messages Wishes , SMS , Photos) लाए हैं। आप अपने दोस्तों को ये शुभकामनाएं दे सकते हैं। 

श्रम करो, शर्म नहीं।
मजदूर बनो मजबूर नहीं।
मजबूत बनो कमजोर नहीं।
वास्तव में जो श्रमशील है वही प्रगतिशील है।।
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

अमीरी में अकसर अमीर अपने सुकून को खोता है,
मजदूर खा के सूखी रोटी बड़े आराम से सोता है।
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में मंजिल हमेशा दूर है,
जो आपके ख्वाबों को पूरा करता है वो मजदूर है
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

मेहनत उसकी लाठी है
मजबूती उसकी काठी है
विकास की वो नींव है
उसका जीवन सीख है।
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

अमीरी में अक्सर अमीर अपने सुकून को खोता है,
मजदूर खा के सूखी रोटी बड़े आराम से सोता है !!
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

उनकी गैरमौजूदगी में मंजिल हमेशा दूर है
जो आपके ख्वाबों को पूरा करता है वो मजदूर है
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

मैं मजदूर हूं मजबूर नहीं
यह कहने में मुझे शर्म नहीं
अपने पसीने की खाता हूं
मैं मिटटी को सोना बनाता हूं
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

जो हर बाधा को करता है दूर,
उसका नाम है मजदूर !!!
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं

अगर इस जहां में मजदूर का न नामों-निशां होता,
फिर न होता हवा महल और न ही ताज महल होता !!!
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

मजदूर अपना कर्म करता जरूर हैं
इसलिए देश को उस पर गुरूर हैं
- मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनायें

हम मेहनतकश जग वालों से जब अपना हिस्‍सा मांगेंगे,
इक खेत नहीं, इक देश नहीं, हम सारी दुनिया मांगेंगे- फैज 
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!

किसी को क्‍या बताएं कि कितने मजबूर हैं हम,
बस इतना समझ लीजिए कि मजदूर हैं हम !!
मजदूर दिवस की शुभकामनाएं!
 

