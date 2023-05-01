Hindustan Hindi News
Labour Day 2023 : 1 मई को क्यों मनाया जाता है मजदूर दिवस, जानें इसकी पूरी कहानी और इतिहास

International Labour Day 2023 : 1 मई मजदूर दिवस के दिन को हम श्रमिकों के लंबे संघर्ष के लिए याद करते हैं, उचित व समान वेतन, संगठित होने व अपनी आवाज सुने जाने के अधिकार के लिए याद करते हैं।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 09:45 AM

Labour Day 2023 : आज 1 मई को भारत समेत दुनिया के कई देशों में अंतरराष्ट्रीय मजदूर दिवस मनाया जा रहा है। दुनिया के कई देशों में 1 मई के दिन राष्ट्रीय अवकाश रहता है। भारत में मजदूर दिवस को श्रमिक दिवस (International Labour Day or May Day ),लेबर डे, मई दिवस, कामगार दिन, इंटरनेशनल वर्कर डे, वर्कर डे के नाम से भी जाना जाता है। यह दिन दुनिया के मजदूरों और श्रमिक वर्ग को समर्पित है। आज मजदूरों व श्रमिक वर्ग की उपलब्धियों को और राष्ट्र निर्माण में उनके अमूल्य योगदान को सलाम करने का दिन है। इस दिन को मनाने का मुख्य उद्देश्य मजदूरों की उपलब्धियों का सम्मान करना और उनके द्वारा किये गए योगदान को याद करना है। यह दिन मजदूरों को संगठित कर आपसी एकता मजबूत करने के लिए और उन्हें उनके अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए भी है। यही वजह है कि बहुत सारे श्रमिक संगठन आज के दिन रैलियां निकालते हैं, सम्मेलन, सभाएं व कई तरह के कार्यक्रम करते हैं। 

इस दिन मजदूर वर्ग की विभिन्न समस्याओं व उसके समाधान पर मंथन किया जाता है। अंतर्राष्ट्रीय श्रमिक संगठन (ILO) द्वारा इस दिन सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया जाता है। कई देशों में मजदूरों के लिए कल्याणकारी योजनाओं की घोषणाएं की जाती है। टीवी, अखबार, और रेडियो जैसे प्रसार माध्यमों द्वारा मजदूर जागृति के लिए कार्यक्रम प्रसारित किए जाते हैं।

आज के दिन को हम श्रमिकों के लंबे संघर्ष के लिए याद करते हैं, उचित व समान वेतन, सुरक्षित काम करने की स्थिति, संगठित होने व अपनी आवाज कार्यस्थलों, अदालतों और सरकार में सुने जाने के अधिकार के लिए याद करते हैं। अंतरराष्ट्रीय श्रम दिवस आज की दुनिया के निर्माण में श्रमिकों के योगदान और बलिदान को दर्शाता है। 

क्या है मई दिवस या मजदूर दिवस का इतिहास
मजदूर दिवस या मई दिवस को मनाने की परंपरा 137 साल से चली आ रही है। लेकिन इसके क्या मायने हैं? दरअसल मजदूर दिवस की जड़े अमेरिका में 1886 में हुए एक श्रमिक आंदोलन से जुड़ी हैं। आज जो रोजाना काम करने के 8 घंटे निर्धारित हैं और सप्ताह में एक दिन की छुट्टी का अधिकार है, वो सब इसी आंदोलन की देन है। 1880 का दशक अमेरिका समेत विभिन्न पश्चिमी देशों में औद्योगीकरण का दौर था। इस दौरान मजदूरों से 15-15 घंटे काम लिया जाता है। सूर्योदय से सूर्यास्त तक उन्हें काम करने के लिए मजबूर किया जाता था। अमेरिका और कनाडा की ट्रेड यूनियनों के संगठन फेडरेशन ऑफ ऑर्गेनाइज्ड ट्रेड्स एंड लेबर यूनियन ने तय किया कि मजदूर 1 मई, 1886 के बाद रोजाना 8 घंटे से ज्यादा काम नहीं करेंगे। जब वो दिन आया तो अमेरिका के अलग-अलग शहरों में लाखों श्रमिक शोषण के खिलाफ हड़ताल पर चले गए। यहीं से बड़े श्रमिक आंदोलन की शुरुआत हुई। पूरे अमेरिका में श्रमिक सड़कों पर उतर आए थे। इस दौरान कुछ मजदूरों पर पुलिस ने गोली चला दी थी जिसमें कई मजदूरों की मौत हो गई और 100 से ज्यादा लोग घायल हो गए। 

इसके बाद 1889 में जब पेरिस में इंटरनेशनल सोशलिस्ट कॉन्फ्रेंस हुई तो 1 मई को मजदूरों को समर्पित करने का फैसला किया। इस तरह धीरे-धीरे पूरी दुनिया में 1 मई को मजदूर दिवस या कामगार दिवस के रूप में मनाने की शुरुआत हुई। आज अगर कामकाजी वर्ग के लिए दिन में काम के 8 घंटे तय हैं तो वह अमेरिका में हुए इसी आंदोलन की ही देन है। 

भारत में मजदूर दिवस की शुरुआत
भारत में मजदूर दिवस की शुरुआत चेन्नई में 1 मई 1923 में हुई। भारत में लेबर किसान पार्टी ऑफ हिन्दुस्तान ने 1 मई 1923 को मद्रास में इसकी शुरुआत की थी। यही वह मौका था जब पहली बार लाल रंग झंडा मजदूर दिवस के प्रतीक के तौर पर इस्तेमाल किया गया था। यह भारत में मजदूर आंदोलन की एक शुरुआत थी जिसका नेतृत्व वामपंथी व सोशलिस्ट पार्टियां कर रही थीं। दुनियाभर में मजदूर संगठित होकर अपने साथ हो रहे अत्याचारों व शोषण के खिलाफ आवाज उठा रहे थे।

