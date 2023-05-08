Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरKarnataka SSLC Result 2023 : कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट यहां चेक करें, KSEEB Class 10 exam रिजल्ट की हर बात यहां जानें

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 : कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट यहां चेक करें, KSEEB Class 10 exam रिजल्ट की हर बात यहां जानें

KSEEB Class 10 result karresults nic in Karnataka SSLC : कर्नाटक सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (केएसईईबी) ने आज एसएसएलसी (10वीं) का रिजल्ट (Karnataka KSEEB SSLC ) जारी कर दिया है।

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 : कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी 10वीं क्लास का रिजल्ट यहां चेक करें, KSEEB Class 10 exam रिजल्ट की हर बात यहां जानें
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 02:01 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

KSEEB Class 10 result karresults nic in Karnataka SSLC : कर्नाटक सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (केएसईईबी) ने आज एसएसएलसी (10वीं) का रिजल्ट (Karnataka KSEEB SSLC  ) जारी कर दिया है। इस बार परीक्षा में 8 लाख स्टूडेंट्स शामिल हुए थे। Karnataka KSEEB SSLC
कर्नाटक बोर्ड 10वीं की परीक्षाएं 31 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल तक आयोजित की गईं थी। आंसर की 17 अप्रैल को जारी की गईं थी।  इस साल कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी एग्जाम में चार स्टूडेंट्स के 625 मार्क्स आए हैं, पिछले साल 145 स्टूडेंट्स ने हाई स्कोर हासिल किया था। 

Karnataka SSLC result 2023: कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी  की पास पर्सेंटेज पिछले साल से कम हुई है। पिछले साल जहां एसएसएलसी का पास पर्सेंटेज 85.13 था, वहीं इस बार 83.89 गया है। प्रोविजनल मार्क्स भी स्टूडेंट्स एक बजे के बाद से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद स्कूल से भी इसे ले सकते हैं।
Karnataka SSLC result 2023 

कुल छात्र रजिस्टर्ड: 8,35,102

पास: 7,00,619 

पास पर्सेंटेज: 83.89 per cent.

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Board ResultBoard Exam ResultsKarnataka SSLC PUC Exam