Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: जारी हुआ कर्नाटक बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट, 83.89% क्षात्र हुए पास, देखें रिजल्ट

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरKarnataka SSLC Result 2023: जारी हुआ कर्नाटक बोर्ड कक्षा 10वीं का रिजल्ट, 83.89% क्षात्र हुए पास, देखें रिजल्ट

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 12:16 PM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: कर्नाटक स्कूल परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन बोर्ड (KSEEB) ने कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट घोषित कर दिया है। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट्स karresults.nic.in. पर अपना रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन चेक कर सकते हैं। इस बार की परीक्षा में कुल 83.89 पर्सेंट क्षात्र पास हुए हैं। इस साल कुल 8,35,102 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में शामिल हुए थे। इनमें से 7,00,619 क्षात्र परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण हुए। परीक्षा में लड़कियों ने 87.87 पर्सेंट के साथ लड़कों को पीछे छोड़ दिया। इसबार कुल 80.08 पर्सेंट लड़कों ने परीक्षा पास किया।

8 लाख से अधिक क्षात्र हुए थे शामिल
इससे पहले कर्नाटक SSLC आंसर की 17 अप्रैल, 2023 को प्रकाशित की गई थी। दूसरी ओर कर्नाटक SSLC उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया 21 अप्रैल, 2023 से शुरू हुई। बता दें कि कर्नाटक कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 31 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी। इस साल कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी की परीक्षा में 8 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवार शामिल हुए हैं। 

एक क्लिक में रिजल्ट करें चेक

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट karresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब स्क्रीन पर दिख रहे रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स यहां दर्ज करें।
4. अब सबमिट पर क्लिक करें। 
5. सबमिट पर क्लिक करते ही आपका परिणाम स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. अब आप इस डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

