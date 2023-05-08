Hindustan Hindi News
Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: कुछ मिनटों में जारी होगा कर्नाटक बोर्ड 10वीं का रिजल्ट, एक क्लिक में करें चेक

कर्नाटक स्कूल परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन बोर्ड (KSEEB) आज यानी 8 मई को कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। बोर्ड परीक्षा कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट सुबह करीब 10 बजे जारी किए जाएंगे।

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 08 May 2023 09:09 AM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: कर्नाटक स्कूल परीक्षा और मूल्यांकन बोर्ड (KSEEB) आज यानी 8 मई को कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी करेगा। बोर्ड परीक्षा कक्षा 10वीं के रिजल्ट सुबह करीब 10 बजे जारी किए जाएंगे। छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट्स karresults.nic.in. पर अपना रिजल्ट चेक कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि कर्नाटक कक्षा 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा 31 मार्च से 15 अप्रैल, 2023 तक आयोजित की गई थी।

8 लाख से अधिक क्षात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा
कर्नाटक SSLC आंसर की 17 अप्रैल, 2023 को प्रकाशित की गई थी। जबकि कर्नाटक SSLC उत्तर पुस्तिकाओं की मूल्यांकन प्रक्रिया 21 अप्रैल, 2023 से शुरू हुई। इस साल कर्नाटक एसएसएलसी परीक्षा में 8 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवार शामिल हुए हैं। अगर आप परीक्षा का रिजल्ट ऑनलाइन देखना चाहते हैं तो नीचे दिए गए सिंपल स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें।

ऐसे चेक करें परीक्षा के रिजल्ट

1.सबसे पहले आप बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट karresults.nic.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब स्क्रीन पर दिख रहे रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. अब जरूरी डिटेल्स यहां दर्ज करें।
4. अब सबमिट पर क्लिक करें। 
5. सबमिट पर क्लिक करते ही आपका परिणाम स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देने लगेगा।
6. अब आप इस डाउनलोड करने के साथ इसका प्रिंट आउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

