JSSC : झारखंड में 1500 से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्ती, जानें पद, योग्यता व आवदेन समेत खास बातें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJSSC : झारखंड में 1500 से ज्यादा पदों पर भर्ती, जानें पद, योग्यता व आवदेन समेत खास बातें

JDLCCE Recruitment 2023 - झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने डिप्लोमा स्तर संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इस भर्ती के तहत डिप्लोमा स्तरीय पदों पर 1,562 वैकेंसी भरी जाएंगी।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,रांचीThu, 18 May 2023 01:38 PM

झारखंड कर्मचारी चयन आयोग ने डिप्लोमा स्तर संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा 2023 का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। इस भर्ती के तहत डिप्लोमा स्तरीय पदों पर 1,562 वैकेंसी भरी जाएंगी। इसमें रेगुलर के 1551 पद हैं और बैकलॉग के 11। आवेदन की प्रक्रिया jssc.nic.in पर 25 मई से शुरू होगी और 24 जून तक चलेगी। आवेदन ऑनलाइन ही स्वीकार किए जाएंगे। 26 जून तक परीक्षा शुल्क भुगतान, फोटो व हस्ताक्षर अपलोड कर आवेदन पत्र का प्रिंट का लिंक उपलब्ध रहेगा। आवेदन करने वाले अभ्यर्थी 29 जून से एक जुलाई तक अपने नाम, जन्म तिथि, ई-मेल आइडी व मोबाइल संख्या को छोड़ अशुद्ध जानकारी सुधार सकेंगे।

झारखंड डिप्लोमा स्तर संयुक्त प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा 2024 के माध्यम से परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें मुख्य रूप से कनीय अभियंता, मोटरयान निरीक्षक, स्ट्रीट लाइट इंस्पेक्टर, पाइपलाइन इंस्पेक्टर के पदों पर नियुक्ति होगी। 

इन नियमित पदों पर होगी नियुक्ति -
- कनीय अभियंता यांत्रिक (पेयजल) विभाग - 26 
कनीय अभियंता असैनिक (पेयजल ) - 223, 
स्ट्रीट लाइट इंस्पेक्टर - 55, 
पाइप लाइन इंस्पेक्टर - 16, 
कनीय अभियंता विद्युत (नगर विकास) - 46, 
कनीय अभियंता असैनिक (नगर विकास विभाग) - 188, 
कनीय अभियंता यांत्रिक (नगर विकास) - 51, 
कनीय अभियंता असैनिक (जल संसाधन)- 400 
कनीय अभियंता यांत्रिक (जल संसाधन) - 30, 
कनीय अभियंता असैनिक (पथ निर्माण) - 457, 
मोटरयान निरीक्षक - 44, 
कनीय अभियंता कृषि अभियंत्रण -11 
कनीय अभियंता विद्युत (ऊर्जा विभाग)- 4

इन बैकलॉग पदों पर होगी नियुक्ति -
कनीय अभियंता यांत्रिक ( पेयजल विभाग) - 6
मोटरयान निरीक्षक - 2
कनीय अभियंता विद्युत (ऊर्जा विभाग) - 3

नोटिफिकेशन देखने के लिए क्लिक करें 

अनारक्षित एवं आर्थि क रूप से कमजोर वर्ग - 35 वर्ष।
 अत्यन्त पिछड़ा वर्ग (अनुसूची-1) एवं
 पिछड़ा वर्ग अनुसूची-2 (पुरूष) - 37 वर्ष।
महिला
(अनारक्षित, आर्थिक रूप से  कमजोर वर्ग, अत्यन्त पिछड़ा वर्ग (अनुसूची-1)
 एवं पिछड़ा वर्ग (अनुसूची-2), - 38 वर्ष।
 - अनुसूचित जनजाति/अनुसूचित जाति (पुरुष एवं महिला)- 40 वर्ष। 

परीक्षा शुल्क - 100 रुपये
झारखंड के एससी व एसटी के लिए - 50 रुपये

