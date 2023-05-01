Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: इंडियन नेवी में अफसरों के 242 पदों पर भर्ती, नहीं होगी लिखित परीक्षा

Hindustan Hindi News
इंडियन नेवी ने शॉर्ट सर्विस कमिशन ऑफिसर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। बीटेक, बीएससी, एमटेक, एमएससी, एमबीए युवाओं के लिए शॉर्ट सर्विस कमिशन ऑफिसर (एसएससी ऑफिसर) के 242 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली गई है

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 09:34 AM

इंडियन नेवी ने शॉर्ट सर्विस कमिशन ऑफिसर भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। बीटेक, बीएससी, एमटेक, एमएससी, एमबीए युवाओं के लिए शॉर्ट सर्विस कमिशन ऑफिसर (एसएससी ऑफिसर) के 242 पदों पर भर्ती निकाली गई है। आधिकारिक वेबसाइट  www.joinindiannavy.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन करने की अंतिम तिथि 14 मई 2023 है। रिक्त पदों में 150 वैकेंसी एग्जीक्यूटिव ब्रांच, 12 वैकेंसी एजुकेशन ब्रांच और 80 वैकेंसी टेक्निकल ब्रांच की है। 

वैकेंसी - 
एग्जीक्यूटिव ब्रांच
- जनरल सर्विस- 50 वैकेंसी
इसके लिए किसी भी विषय से बीटेक या बीई करने वाले आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बीटेक में 60 फीसदी मार्क्स होना जरूरी।

एयर ट्राफिक कंट्रोलर - 10
नेवल एयर ऑपरेशन ऑफिसर - 20
पायलट -25 
उपरोक्त तीनों तरह के पदों के लिए योग्यता - इसके लिए किसी भी विषय से बीटेक या बीई करने वाले आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बीटेक में 60 फीसदी मार्क्स होना जरूरी।

लॉजिस्टिक्स - 30
नेवल आर्मामेंट इंस्पेक्टोरेट कैडर (एनएआईसी) - 15

एजुकेशन ब्रांच - 12 वैकेंसी 

टेक्निकल ब्रांच
इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांच जनरल सर्विस - 20 वैकेंसी
इलेक्ट्रिकल ब्रांच जनल सर्विस - 60 वैकेंसी

चयन -  लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होगी। जो डिग्री मांगी गई है, उसके मार्क्स के आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों को एसएसबी इंटरव्यू के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाएगा।

सेवा की अवधि
चयन उम्मीदवारों को 10 साल की अवधि के लिए तैनात किया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन व फिटनेस के आधार पर इसे 2-2 साल करके 04 साल के लिए आगे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। 

वेतनमान - 56100 रुपये एवं अन्य भत्ते 

आवेदन शुल्क : सभी वर्गों के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन शुल्क शून्य है। 

