JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: लैटरल एंट्री के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 12 May 2023 04:09 PM

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: जो स्टूडेंट्स देश के जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों में 11वीं क्लास में एडमिशन लेना चाहते हैं, उनके लिए एक जरूरी जानकारी है। दरअसल नवोदय विद्यालयों की एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया आज से शुरू हो रही है। आपको बता दें कि सेलेक्शन टेस्ट के लिए आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 31 मई 2023 है। 1 जून से करेक्शन विंडो खोल दी जाएगी। और 2 जून को बंद कर दी जाएगी। परीक्षा देशभर में 22 जुलाई को आयोजिृत की जाएगा। इस परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन करने से पहले स्टूडेंट्स देख लें कि उनका जन्म 1 जनू 2006 से 31 जुलाई 2008 के बीच में हुआ हो।   देश में वर्तमान में कुल 661 जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय संचालित हैं।  इन स्कूलों में केवल कक्षा 6, 9 और 11 में ही दाखिला मिलता है। सत्र 2022-23 के लिए कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा 29 अप्रैल को कराई गई थी। जबकि 9वीं के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा पहले ही कराई जा चुकी है।

 

इससे पहले 11वीं में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया 10वीं बोर्ड के एग्जाम का रिजल्ट आने के पहले से शुरू हो जाती थी।  स्टूडेंटस को 11वीं में दाखिला उनके दसवीं  में प्राप्त अंकों की मेरिट के आधार पर होता था। लेकिन अब एनवीएस की ओर से जारी नोटिफिकेशन में बताया गया है कि इस बार 11 वीं कक्षा में रिक्त सीटों पर लैटरल एंट्री प्रवेश परीक्षा कराई जाएगी। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन माध्यम से चयन परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। 

