JNV Admission 2023 : जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों की 11वीं कक्षा में लेटरल एंट्री से मिलेंगे दाखिले

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों में 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिले पाने को अब प्रवेश परीक्षा देनी जरूरी होगी। एनवीएस ने इस संबंध में वेबसाइट पर शॉर्ट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,हल्द्वानीMon, 01 May 2023 10:21 AM

JNV Class 11 Admission 2023: देशभर के जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालयों में 11वीं कक्षा में दाखिले पाने को अब प्रवेश परीक्षा देनी जरूरी होगी। नवोदय विद्यालय समिति (एनवीएस) ने इस संबंध में अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर शॉर्ट नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। विस्तृत नोटिफिकेशन जल्द ही जारी होगा। देश में वर्तमान में कुल 661 जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय संचालित हैं। उत्तराखंड में भी प्रत्येक जिले में एक जवाहर नवोदय विद्यालय स्थापित है। इन स्कूलों में केवल कक्षा 6, 9 और 11 में ही दाखिला मिलता है। सत्र 2022-23 के लिए कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा 29 अप्रैल को कराई गई थी। जबकि 9वीं के लिए प्रवेश परीक्षा पहले ही कराई जा चुकी है।

11वीं में दाखिले की प्रक्रिया 10वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट आने के बाद शुरू होती है। अब तक की व्यवस्था के अनुसार दसवीं कक्षा में प्राप्त अंकों की मेरिट के आधार पर 11वीं में दाखिला मिलता है। ये नियम दूसरे स्कूलों से जेएनवी में दाखिला लेने वाले व जेएनवी में पढ़ने वाले छात्रों, दोनों के लिए ही लागू होता था। लेकिन, एनवीएस की ओर से जारी नोटिफिकेशन में बताया गया है कि इस बार 11 वीं कक्षा में रिक्त सीटों पर लैटरल एंट्री प्रवेश परीक्षा कराई जाएगी। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार ऑनलाइन माध्यम से चयन परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे। ये परीक्षा जुलाई 2023 में आयोजित की जाएगी। 

समिति ने सभी स्कूलों से विस्तृत अधिसूचना जारी होने का इंतजार करने को कहा है। जेएनवी गंगरकोट सुयालबाड़ी के प्राचार्य राज सिंह ने बताया कि जेएनवी से ही 10वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने वाले छात्रों का प्रवेश पूर्व की व्यवस्था के अनुसार ही होगा। ये बदलाव बाहरी छात्रों के प्रवेश के लिए किया गया है। 
 

