JEECUP Admission: पॉलीटेक्निक संस्थाओं में ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि अब 15 मई तक बढ़ी

Alakha Singhविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊSun, 30 Apr 2023 09:38 PM

JEECUP Admission 2023 : प्राविधिक शिक्षा परिषद उत्तर प्रदेश लखनऊ से सम्बद्ध उत्तर प्रदेश में स्थित विभिन्न राजकीय, अनुदानित, पीपीपी, निजी क्षेत्र की पालीटेक्निक संस्थाओं में चल रहे विभिन्न पाठ्यक्रम ग्रुपों में प्रवेश के लिए वर्ष 2023 की आनलाइन, सीबीटी प्रवेश परीक्षाए एक जून से पांच जून 2023 तक प्रदेश के विभिन्न जनपदों में आयोजित कराई जा रही है। वर्तमान में एनआईसी के पोर्टल https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in पर आनलाइन आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है। आवेदन की अन्तिम तिथि एक मई 2023 निर्धारित थी। सचिव राम रतन ने बताया कि व्यापक लोकहित में आनलाइन आवेदन की अन्तिम तिथि एक मई 2023 से बढ़ाते हुए 15 मई 2023 निर्धारित की गई है। निर्धारित अन्तिम तिथि के पश्चात आनलाइन आवेदन करना संभव नहीं होगा। प्रवेश परीक्षा से संबंधित जानकारियां परिषद की वेबसाइट https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in पर उपलब्ध है।

