हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Mains Result 2023: जेईई मेन्स में 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल, जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए कटऑफ बढ़ा

JEE Mains Result 2023: जेईई मेन्स में 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल, जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए कटऑफ बढ़ा

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 07:27 PM

JEE Mains Result 2023: इंजीनियरिंग में प्रवेश के लिए संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (JEE Mains) के नतीजे घोषित किए जा चुके हैं। एनटीए ने जेईई मेन 2023 सेशन-2 रिजल्ट का लिंक जेईई मेन की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर जारी किया जा चुका है। जेईई मेन पेपर-1 (बीई, बीटेक) परीक्षा में कुल 94.83% छात्र सफल हुए हैं। जेईई मेन सत्र-2 की परीक्षा में देशभर के 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर प्राप्त हुआ है। इनमें तेलंगाना से सबसे ज्यादा 11 छात्रों ने 100 पर्सेंटाइल लाने में कामयाबी हासिल की है। इसके बाद आंध्रप्रदेश के 5 छात्र, राजस्थान के 5 छात्र और उत्तर प्रदेश के 4 छात्र और बिहार का एक छात्र 100 पर्सेंटाइल स्कोर हासिल किया है।

राज्यवार 100 पर्सेंटाइल लाने वाले कुछ छात्रों के नाम:
बिहार - 
1- गुलशन कुमार

उत्तर प्रदेश:
1-देशांक प्रताप सिंह
2-निपुन गोयल
3-रिषि कालरा
4-मलय केडिया

राजस्थान:
1- ईशान खंडेलवाल
2- कृषि गुप्ता
3- ध्यानेश हेमेंद्र शिंदे
4- मयंक सोनी
5- अपूर्वा समोटा

इस साल 2.5 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने जेईई मेन के लिए क्वॉलीफाई किया है। ये अभ्यर्थी आईआईटी जेईई या जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 में भाग लेंगे। इस साल जेईई एडवांस्ड के लिए कटऑफ पर्सेंटाइल 90 फीसदी तक बढ़ गया है। यहां जेईई एडवांस्ड के लिए कैटेगरीवाइज कटऑफ मार्क्स चेक कर सकते हैं।

Direct link to check JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023

जेईई मेन रिजल्ट 2023- जेईई एडवांस्ड कटऑफ:
वर्ग- ----कटऑफ 2022-------कटऑफ 2023
सामा----88.4121383------------90.7788642
सा दिव्यांग--0.0031029 --------0.0013527
ईडब्ल्यूएस---63.1114141--------75.6229025
ओबीसी एलसीएल--67.0090297-----73.6114227
एससी--------43.0820954--------51.9776027
एसटी---------26.7771328--------37.2348772

JEE Advanced 2023 Registration:
जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया का शेड्यूल कल, 30 अप्रैल 2023 को जारी होगा। जो भी अभ्यर्थी जेईई मेन 2023 में एडवांस्ड के लिए क्वॉलीफाई हुए हैं और जेईई एडवांस्ड में भाग लेना चाहते हैं वे 7 मई 2023 से पहले अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं।

रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया कल सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू होगी। इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी (IIT), गुवाहाटी की ओर से जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 का आयोजन किया जाना है। जेईई एडवांस्ड 4 जून 2023 को आयोजित की जाएगी।

अब जेई मेन के दोनों सत्रों जनवरी और अप्रैल की परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित किए जा चुके हैं। जो भी अभ्यर्थी जेईई मेन सत्र-2 में भाग लिया हो वे अपना रिजल्ट एननटीए की वेबसाइट परर अप्लीकेशन नंबर और डेट ऑफ बर्थ के जरिए चेक कर सकते हैं।

