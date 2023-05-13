JEE Main के टॉपर मलय केडिया ने CBSE 12वीं में भी किया कमाल, जानें कितने मार्क्स

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Main के टॉपर मलय केडिया ने CBSE 12वीं में भी किया कमाल, जानें कितने मार्क्स

मलय केडिया फिलहाल जेईई एडवांस्ड की तैयारी में जी जान से जुटे हुए हैं। इनका लक्ष्य मुंबई आईआईटी के कंप्यूटर साइंस विषय में प्रवेश लेकर पढ़ाई करना है। वह वसुंधरा स्थिति जयपुरिया स्कूल के छात्र हैं।

Pankaj Vijayहिन्दुस्तान टीम,गाजियाबादSat, 13 May 2023 05:20 PM

जेईई मेन परीक्षा में 100 पर्सेंटाइल लाकर ऑल इंडिया चौथी रैंक हासिल करने वाले मलय केडिया ने सीबीएसई 12वीं रिजल्ट में भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है। गाजियाबाद जिले के इंदिरापुरम में रहने वाले मलय केडिया ने 12वीं में 98.6 फीसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। मलय ने वसुंधरा सेक्टर-14 स्थित सेठ जयपुरिया स्कूल के छात्र है। फिलहाल वह जेईई एडवांस्ड की तैयारी में जी जान से जुटे हुए हैं। इनका लक्ष्य मुंबई आईआईटी के कंप्यूटर साइंस विषय में प्रवेश लेकर पढ़ाई करना है। पिता भास्कर केडिया ने बताया कि वह यूएसए से रिसर्च कर देश की समस्याओं का समाधान करने का सपना देख रहा है।

मलय बचपन से ही पढ़ाई में अव्वल रहे हैं। मलय ने पहली बार कक्षा चार में मैथमेटिक्स ओलंपियाड में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहली रैंक हासिल की थी। पिता ने बताया कि पढ़ाई में अव्वल रहने की वजह से जयपुरिया स्कूल से मलय को कक्षा छह से 12 तक स्कॉलशिप मिला। कक्षा में हर साल टॉपर रहने पर बेस्ट स्टूडेंट का अवार्ड भी मिल चुका है। उन्होंने बताया कि वर्ष 2020 में जूनियर साइंस ओलपियाड में चयन हो गया था। मगर कोविड की वजह से भारत सरकार ने कार्यक्रम बंद कर दिया था। इसकी वजह से मलय भारत का नेतृत्व नहीं कर सके। वर्ष 2022 में मलय ने एस्ट्रोनोमिक ओलपियाड में भारत की टीम के साथ जोर्जिया में नेतृत्व किया था। इस साल केमेस्ट्री ओलपियाड में चयन हुआ है। भारतीय टीम के साथ उनको मई में जाना है। मिशेल सीमन्स इंटरनेशनल साइंस में पांच छात्रों में मलय का चयन हुआ था। 2021 में मलय ने एनटीएसई स्कॉलशिप मिली। 

2022 में किशारे वैज्ञानिक प्रोत्साहन योजना में ऑल इंडिया छठा रैंक हासिल की। मलय सुबह आठ बजे पढ़ाई के लिए घर से निकलते थे और रात के आठ बजे तक पढ़ाई में मशगूल रहते थे। वह यूएसए से रिसर्च कर देश की समस्याओं का समाधान करने में मदद करेंगे।

