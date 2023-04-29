Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Main session 2 result : मलय केडिया ने जेईई मेन में हासिल किए सौ फिसदी अंक , पढ़ें कट ऑफ

JEE Main session 2 result : मलय केडिया ने जेईई मेन में हासिल किए सौ फिसदी अंक , पढ़ें कट ऑफ

JEE Main session 2 result : जेईई मेन 2023 के दूसरे चरण का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। इस परीक्षा में रिजल्ट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर जाकर या नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर चेक किया जा सकता है। आपक

JEE Main session 2 result : मलय केडिया ने जेईई मेन में हासिल किए सौ फिसदी अंक , पढ़ें कट ऑफ
Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 07:11 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

JEE Main session 2 result : जेईई मेन 2023 के दूसरे चरण का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया गया है। इस परीक्षा में रिजल्ट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर जाकर या नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर चेक किया जा सकता है। आपको बता दें कि इस परीक्षा में गाजियाबाद वसुंधरा के मलय केडिया ने जेईई मेन सौ फिसदी अंक हासिल किए हैं। मलय वसुंधरा सेक्टर 14 स्थित जयुपरिया स्कूल में 12वीं की पढ़ाई कर रहे है। इस बार की कट ऑफ की बात की जाए तो 
इस बार कॉमन रैंक लिस्ट की कट ऑफ 90.7788642, जनरल ईडब्लूएस की रैंक लिस्ट-75.629025, ओबीसी के लिए कट ऑफ 736114227 गई है। एससी के लिए 51.9776027, एसटी के लिए 37.2348772 और दिव्यांग के लिए 0.0013527 फीसदी कटऑफ है।
जेईई मेन दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 और 15 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी। कुछ दिनों पहले जेईई मेन फाइनल आंसर-की जारी हो गई थी। 10 प्रश्न ड्रॉप किए गए हैं। जेईई मेन की आंसर-की 19 अप्रैल को जारी की गई थी। जेईई मेन्स सेशन-2 के लिए लगभग 8 लाख उम्मीदवार बैठे थे।

जेईई मेन पेपर-1 अंडरग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग प्रोग्राम जैसे एनआईटी, आईआईआईटी, और अन्य केंद्रीय वित्तपोषित तकनीकी संस्थानों (सीएफटीआई) में बीई, बीटेक कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। जबकि जेईई मेन का पेपर-2 देश में बी आर्क और बी प्लानिंग कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। जेईई मेन 2023 के टॉप के ढाई लाख उम्मीदवार जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 में शामिल हो सकेंगे, जो देश के आईआईटी और अन्य प्रतिष्ठित कॉलेजों में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित किया जाएगा। जेईई एडवांस्ड 2023 का आयोजन 4 जून को किया जाएगा और आवेदन की प्रक्रिया 30 अप्रैल से शुरू होगी।

Direct link 1 
Direct link 2 
Direct link 3
जेईई मेन परीक्षा 13 भाषाओं (अंग्रेजी, हिंदी, असमिया, बंगाली, गुजराती, कन्नड़, मलयालम, मराठी, ओडिया, पंजाबी, तमिल, तेलुगु और उर्दू) में आयोजित की गई थी। 

 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Jee Main 2023JEE Main Result