JEE main result session 2: आयुष कुमार जेईई मेन के बने झारखंड के टॉपर , ऑल इंडिया में पाई 108 रैंक

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,रांचीSun, 30 Apr 2023 06:55 AM

आज नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने जेईई मेन के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। परीक्षा के दूसरे सेशन के नतीजों का स्टूडेंट्स को बेसब्री से इंतजार था। झारखंड की बाच करें तो यहां से जेईई मेन 2023 परीक्षा के दूसरे सत्र में शलोहरदगा के आयुष कुमार स्टेट टॉपर बने हैं। आयुष को 99.9956916 परसेंटाइल  प्राप्त हुआ है। उन्हें ऑल इंडिया में 108 रैंक मिली है। आपको बता दें कि जनवरी सत्र में भी आयुष को सबसे अधिक परसेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ था।  आयुष ने रांची के एलए गार्डन स्कूल से 12वीं की परीक्षा दी है। किसी ने अभी तक जेईई का रिजल्ट चेक नहीं किया है, तो नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक कर नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। 

Direct link 1 

Direct link 2 

Direct link 3

इस बार की कट ऑफ की बात की जाए तो इस बार कॉमन रैंक लिस्ट की कट ऑफ 90.7788642, जनरल ईडब्लूएस की रैंक लिस्ट-75.629025, ओबीसी के लिए कट ऑफ 736114227 गई है। एससी के लिए 51.9776027, एसटी के लिए 37.2348772 और दिव्यांग के लिए 0.0013527 फीसदी कटऑफ है।जेईई मेन दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 और 15 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी। जेईई मेन पेपर-1 अंडरग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग प्रोग्राम जैसे एनआईटी, आईआईआईटी, और अन्य केंद्रीय वित्तपोषित तकनीकी संस्थानों (सीएफटीआई) में बीई, बीटेक कोर्स में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। जबकि जेईई मेन का पेपर-2 देश में बी आर्क और बी प्लानिंग कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है।

