JEE main result session-2: देखें दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले Asteek का जेईई स्कोर, हासिल किए 100 पर्सेंटाइल, सीएम केजरीवाल ने शेयर की तस्वीर

आज नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने जेईई मेन के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस परीक्षा में दिल्ली के अस्तिक ने भी 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं। अस्तिक का जेईई स्कोर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट क

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 06:45 PM

आज नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने जेईई मेन के नतीजे जारी कर दिए हैं। इस परीक्षा में दिल्ली के अस्तिक ने भी 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं। अस्तिक का जेईई स्कोर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने ट्विटर पर शेयर करते हुए लिखा है कि दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल के अस्तिक ने जेईई मेन मेंल100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं, इन पर सभी को गर्व है। अस्तिक के फिजिक्स में 100, केमिस्ट्री में 99.90 और मैथ्स में 99.98 स्कोर हासिल किया है। किसी ने अभी तक जेईई का रिजल्ट चेक नहीं किया है, तो नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक कर नतीजे चेक कर सकते हैं। 

Direct link 1 

Direct link 2 

Direct link 3

कुछ दिनों पहले जेईई मेन फाइनल आंसर-की जारी हो गई थी। 10 प्रश्न ड्रॉप किए गए हैं। जेईई मेन की आंसर-की 19 अप्रैल को जारी की गई थी। जेईई मेन्स सेशन-2 के लिए लगभग 8 लाख उम्मीदवार बैठे थे।

रिजल्ट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर जाकर या नीचे दिए गए डायरेक्ट लिंक पर क्लिक कर चेक किया जा सकता है। जेईई मेन दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 और 15 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी। 
