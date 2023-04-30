Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Main Result 2023: बुनकर के बेटे गुलशन को जेईई मेन में 100 पर्सेंटाइल, AIR-37

JEE Main Result 2023: बुनकर के बेटे गुलशन को जेईई मेन में 100 पर्सेंटाइल, AIR-37

JEE Main Result 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने शनिवार को जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण का भी रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। दोनों सत्रों को मिलाकर 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ है। इसमें बुनकर का

JEE Main Result 2023: बुनकर के बेटे गुलशन को जेईई मेन में 100 पर्सेंटाइल, AIR-37
Alakha Singhकार्यालय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 30 Apr 2023 04:18 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

JEE Main Result 2023: नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने शनिवार को जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण का भी रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। दोनों सत्रों को मिलाकर 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ है। इसमें बुनकर का बेटा बिहार के गया निवासी गुलशन कुमार भी शामिल है। गुलशन को पहले चरण में ही 100 पर्सेंटाइल मिला था। दूसरे चरण में वह परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं हुआ था। हालांकि, दूसरे चरण में बिहार से किसी छात्र को 100 पर्सेटाइल नहीं आया है। दोनों चरणों को मिलाकर जो ऑल इंडिया रैंक जारी किया गया है, उसमें गुलशन 37 वें स्थान पर है। वहीं, बिहार में दूसरे स्थान पर यश्वी राज को 99.98 पर्सेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ है, जिसका ऑल इंडिया रैंक 186 है। तीसरे स्थान पर जयनेंद्रजीत को ओबीसी एनसीएल में 99.98 पर्सेंटाइल मिला। इसका ऑल इंडिया रैंक 246 है। 100 पर्सेंटाइल लाने वाले बिहार के गुलशन के पिता तुलसी प्रसाद पावर लूम चलाकर परिवार का जीवन यापन करते हैं।

गुलशन के पिता तुलसी प्रसाद ने पावलूम चलाकर अपने बेटे को पढ़ाया। गया के मानपुर के पटवा टोली में तुलसी प्रसाद अपने पांच भाइयों के साथ रहते हैं। यहां वे पावरलूम चलाकर गमछा और चादर बनाई जाती है। महीने में तुलसी प्रसाद की आमदनी 15 से 20 हजार रुपये की है। गुलशन अपने तीन भाइयों में सबसे बड़ा है। उनका एक छोटो भाई आठवीं और एक भाई पहली कक्षा में पढ़ाई करता है। मानपुर में तुलसी प्रसाद अपने पांच भाई के साथ संयुक्त परिवार में रहते हैं। गुलशन के चाचा मिश्री चंद्र ने बताया कि पावर लूम चलाकर हम अपना जीवन यापन करते है। 22 लोगों का परिवार होने के बावजूद हमने गुलशन को पढ़ाई में कोई परेशानी नहीं आने दी। वह बचपन से काफी होनहार था। स्कूल में भी अच्छे अंकों से परीक्षा पास करता रहा है। पिता तुलसी प्रसाद ने कहा कि बेटे की सफलता से बेहद खुश हूं। गुलशन ने यहां रह रहे बच्चों के लिए मिसाल पेश की है। इससे क्षेत्र के बच्चों में बेहतर करने की चाह जगेगी। इधर, गुलशन की सफलता से दादी गौरी देवी काफी खुश है। उन्होंने कहा कि गुलशन परिवार का पहला लड़का है जिसने जेईई में सफलता हासिल की है।

बिहार से करीब आठ हजार छात्र एडवांस के लिए चयनित
बिहार से लगभग आठ हजार छात्र जेईई एडवांस के लिए चयनित किये गए। वहीं अलग-अलग कोचिंग संस्थानों की ओर से भी बेहतर रिजल्ट का दावा किया जा रहा है। पटना के आदित्य श्रीवास्तव को 99.7 पर्सेंटाइल, कुमार मानश को 99.66, प्रिंस को 99.36 , अमितेश को 99.06 पर्सेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ है। इस वर्ष ओपन का क्वालीफाइंग कटऑफ 2.3, ईडब्ल्यूएस का 12, ओबीसी का 6, एससी का 8 व एसटी का 11 पर्सेंटाइल बढ़ा।

जेईई मेन : 11 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा
पटना। जेईई मेन के पहले और दूसरे चरण को मिलाकर 11,13, 325 छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए थे। इनमें छात्राओं की संख्या 3,38,963 और छात्रों की संख्या 7,74,359 है। वहीं देखा जाए तो पिछले साल की तुलना में दो लाख से अधिक छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हैं। दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा छह अप्रैल से 15 अप्रैल तक हुई थी। इस वर्ष परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों का प्रतिशत 94.83 रहा। जेईई मेन में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले ढाई लाख छात्र रविवार से जेईई एडवांस के लिए आवेदन करेंगे।

एडवांस्ड के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से
जेईई-एडवांस्ड के लिए ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 30-अप्रैल से शुरू हो जाएगी। ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तारीख 7-मई निर्धारित की गई है। पात्र-विद्यार्थी 7 मई की शाम 5 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। एडवांस्ड 2023 की परीक्षा जून में आयोजित की जाएगी. इसके लिए एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को जारी कर दिए जाएंगे।

2.5 लाख छात्र एडवांस के लिए चुने गए
जेईई मेन के आधार पर सभी कैटेगरी मिलाकर 2.5 लाख छात्रों को एडवांस परीक्षा देने के लिए क्वालीफाई किया जाता है। इस साल अनारक्षित कोटे में 98612, ईडब्ल्यूएस से 25057 ओबीसी के 67613, एससी के 37536 तथा एसटी कैटेगरी के 18752 छात्रों और दिव्यांग अनारक्षित 2685 को क्वालीफाई किया गया है।

एडवांस के लिए कटआफ
विभिन्न श्रेणियों के लिए कटआफ

वर्ष-2023 : 90.7788642 सामान्य
वर्ष-2023 : 73.6114227 ओबीसी
वर्ष-2023 : 75.6229025 ईडब्ल्यूएस
वर्ष-2023 : 51.9776027 एससी
वर्ष-2023 : 37.2348772 एसटी

जेईई-एडवांस्ड के लिए ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 30-अप्रैल से शुरू हो जाएगी। ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तारीख 7-मई निर्धारित की गई है। पात्र-विद्यार्थी 7 मई की शाम 5 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। एडवांस्ड 2023 की परीक्षा जून में आयोजित की जाएगी. इसके लिए एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को जारी कर दिए जाएंगे। 
 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Jee Main 2023JEE Main ResultJEE Result