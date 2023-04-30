JEE main result 2023: 99 पर्सेन्टाइल लाने वाले छात्रों को मिलेगा बेहतर एनआईटी, 98 से 96 पर्सेन्टाइल पर टॉप 20 एनआईटी की कोर ब्रांच संभव

Hindustan Hindi News
Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 30 Apr 2023 06:47 AM

नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी (एनटीए) ने शनिवार को जेईई मेन के दूसरे चरण का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया। जेईई मेन के पहले और दूसरे सत्र में बेहतर अंक प्राप्त करने वाले 2.5 लाख छात्र-छात्राएं जेईई एडवांस की परीक्षा में बैठेंगे। वैसे छात्र-छात्राएं जो जेईई मेन के स्कोर पर ही अपना नामांकन लेना चाहते हैं। उनके लिए कई ऑप्शन हैं। देश के 32 एनआईटी सहित ट्रिपल आईटी और जीएफटीआई में दाखिला जेईई मेन के स्कोर पर ही होगा। छात्र अपने-अपने पर्सेन्टाइल स्कोर के आधार एनआईटी, ट्रिपलआईटी और जीएफटीआई को लेकर उत्सुक है।

98 से 96 पर्सेन्टाइल पर टॉप 20 एनआईटी की कोर ब्रांच संभव वैसे छात्र जिनका 99 पर्सेन्टाइल से अधिक है, उन्हें शीर्ष एनआईटी त्रिची, वारंगल, सूरतकल, इलाहाबाद, राउरकेला, कालीकट, जयपुर, कुरूक्षेत्र और ट्रिपलआईटी इलाहाबाद में कोर ब्रांचेज मिलने की संभावनाएं हैं। वहीं, 99 से 98 पर्सेन्टाइल है तो उन्हें शीर्ष के टॉप 10 एनआईटी की कोर ब्रांच के अतिरिक्त अन्य ब्रांच टॉप 10-20 एनआईटी एवं ट्रिपल आईटी जबलपुर, ग्वालियर, गुवाहाटी, कोटा, लखनऊ में कोर ब्रांच मिलने की संभावनाएं हैं। इसमें एनआईटी में भोपाल, सूरत, नागपुर, जालंधर, दिल्ली, हमीरपुर, दुर्गापुर भी शामिल हैं। इधर 98 से 96 पर्सेन्टाइल स्कोर होने पर टॉप 20 एनआईटी की कोर ब्रांच के अतिरिक्त अन्य एवं शेष एनआईटी जिसमें नोर्थईस्ट के एनआईटी के साथ पटना, रायपुर, अगरतला, श्रीनगर, सिल्चर, उत्तराखंड एनआईटी और बिट्स मिसरा, पंजाब इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज चंडीगढ़, जेएनयू, हैदराबाद विवि जैसे संस्थानों में प्रवेश मिल सकता है।

