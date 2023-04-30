Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE main result 2023 session 2: जेईई जेईई मेन लखनऊ के हिमांशु उपाध्याय को 96वीं रैंक, यहां लखनऊ के होनहारों ने दिए सक्सेस मंत्र

JEE main result 2023 session 2: जेईई जेईई मेन लखनऊ के हिमांशु उपाध्याय को 96वीं रैंक, यहां लखनऊ के होनहारों ने दिए सक्सेस मंत्र
Anuradha Pandeyविशेष संवाददाता,लखनऊSun, 30 Apr 2023 06:20 AM

देश के प्रतिष्ठित आईआईटी और इंजीनियरिंग कालेजों में दाखिले के लिए आयोजित होने वाली संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (जेईई मेन) के दूसरे चरण के परिणाम शनिवार को घोषित कर दिए गए। इसमें राजधानी से हिमांशु उपाध्याय ने 99.99 प्रतिशत के साथ देश में 96 वीं रैंक हासिल कर शहर का नाम रोशन कर दिया। हिमांशु को फिजिक्स और मैथ में 100 परसेंटाइल मिले हैं। पहले सेशन की परीक्षा में हिमांशु को 99.11 प्रतिशत मिले थे। जिसे दूसरे सेशन की परीक्षा में हिमांशु ने बढ़ा लिया। इसके साथ ही जसकरन सिंह ने 99.95 प्रतिशत अंक के साथ 611 वीं ऑल ओवर रैंक प्राप्त की। वहीं प्रज्जवल यादव ने 99.94 प्रतिशत के साथ 752 वीं रैंक अर्जित की और आर्यशी त्रिपाठी ने 99.91 प्रतिशत के साथ 1072 वीं रैंक मिली है।

ये भी चमके परीक्षा में
ईशान कुमार ने 99.88 प्रतिशत के साथ 1493 वीं रैंक विदेह झा को 99.84 प्रतिशत के साथ 1884 वीं रैंक मिली है। प्रियंका ने 99.97 प्रतिशत अंक पाये है। वहीं वैभव ने 99.67 प्रतिशत, विनायक 99.67 प्रतिशत और प्रत्यूष मिश्रा ने 99.69 प्रतिशत अंक प्राप्त किये। इसके अलावा दीपेश पाण्डेय ने 99.65 प्रतिशत, शाश्वत मिश्रा ने 99.63 प्रतिशत, ईशान श्रीवास्तव ने 99.61 प्रतिशत, अतुल ने 99.60 प्रतिशत अंक अर्जित किये है। फिटजी के संजीव कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि 47 से अधिक ने 99 प्रतिशत से अधिक अंक प्राप्त किए, 112 से अधिक छात्रों ने 98 से अधिक अंक पाए।

देश के लिए कुछ करेंगे, हिमांशु उपाध्याय, रैंक 96
इंजीनियरिंग से देश की सेवा करना चाहता हूं। इंजीनियरिंग में नए नए आविष्कार करना चाहता हूं। पिता स्वर्गीय शिव कुमार उपाध्याय के निधन हो गया था। उसके बाद मां वन्दना उपाध्याय और बडे भाई ने सब संभाला। पहले सेशन में 99.11 परसेंटाइल आए उसके बाद गल्तियों को दूर किया।

प्रोग्रामर बनना है, प्रज्जवल यादव, 765 रैंक
मेरे पिता उर्वेश यादव सुपरवाइजर की नौकरी करते हैं। मां ममता यादव गृहिणी हैं। उनके साथ ही मेरा सपना इंजीनियर बनना है। अच्छे संस्थान से कंप्यूटर साइंस में इंजीनियरिंग करना प्रोग्रामर बनना मेरा सपना है। इसलिए अब पूरा फोकस जेईई-एडवांस पर है। उसमें कितने नंबर मिलेंगे, मेरे लिए वो मायने रखेगा।

माता-पिता दोनों डाक्टर, आर्यशी त्रिपाठी, 1072 रैंक
मेरे पापा डॉ. आनंद त्रिपाठी टीबी अस्पताल में हैं। मां प्रीति त्रिपाठी भी डॉक्टर हैं। मुझे हमेशा से इंजीनियरिंग पसंद थी, इसलिए मैंने जेईई की परीक्षा दी। मैं रोजाना छह घंटे पढ़ाई करती थी। इसके साथ ही बोर्ड परीक्षा की तैयारी भी करती रही। इंटरनेट का उपयोग अच्छी वजह से की जाए तो फायदा होता है।

नोट्स पर करें फोकस, जसकरन सिंह, 611 रैंक
जेईई में सफलता हासिल करने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत तो जरूरी है ही साथ ही पिछले साल के पेपर हल करना भी जरूरी है। मॉक टेस्ट में शामिल होने के साथ ही मैंने अपने नोट्स भी खुद तैयार किए हैं। अपने जूनियर्स को सलाह दूंगा कि वे भी लगातार मेहनत करें, मॉक टेस्ट में शामिल हों और नोट्स तैयार करें।

