JEE Main Result 2023: आयुष बने जेईई मेन के स्टेट टॉपर, हासिल किए 99.99 परसेंटाइल स्कोर

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE Main Result 2023: आयुष बने जेईई मेन के स्टेट टॉपर, हासिल किए 99.99 परसेंटाइल स्कोर

Alakha Singhवरीय संवाददाता,रांचीSat, 29 Apr 2023 10:34 PM

JEE Main Result 2023: जेईई मेन के दूसर सत्र की परीक्षा के परिणाम शनिवार को जारी कर दिए गए। इस परीक्षा में लोहरदगा के आयुष कुमार सिंह 108 वीं रैंक के साथ पूरे झारखंड में टॉपर रहे हैं। उन्हें 99.99 परसेंटाइल मिला है। जनवरी सत्र में भी आयुष ने 99.99 परसेंटाइल हासिल किया था। आयुष ने रांची के एलए गार्डेन स्कूल से 12वीं की परीक्षा विज्ञान संकाय से दी है। आयुष के अलावा रांची के आदित्य प्रकाश ने 99.98 परसेंटाइल के साथ ऑल इंडिया में 262वीं रैंक हासिल की है। साबिल अहमद ने 283वीं, किसलय ने 554वीं और प्रतीक रतन ने 613वीं रैंक हासिल की है। इनके अलावा धनबाद के आदित्य रंजन सिन्हा ने 99.91 परसेंटाइल, आदर्श कुमार सिंह ने 99.88, बोकारो के निखिल राज ने 99.84 और क्रिस चंचल ने 99.83 परसेंटाइल अंक प्राप्त किया है।

एक भी छात्र को 100 परसेंटाइल नहीं
इस बार झारखंड के किसी भी विद्यार्थी को 100 परसेंटाइल अंक नहीं मिला। देशभर से कुल 43 छात्रों को 100 पर्सेंटाइल मिला है। पिछले सत्र में रांची के तीन विद्यार्थियों को 100 परसेंटाइल मिला था। कुशाग्र श्रीवास्तव 100 परसेंटाइल के साथ स्टेट टॉपर रहे थे।

एडवांस्ड के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 30 से
अब जेईई मेन के सफल छात्र एडवांस्ड में शामिल होंगे। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 30 अप्रैल से शुरू हो जाएगी। ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तारीख 7 मई निर्धारित की गई है। योग्य विद्यार्थी 7 मई की शाम 5 बजे तक रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। एडवांस्ड 2023 की परीक्षा जून में होगी।

