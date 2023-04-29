JEE Main Result 2023: मुरादाबाद के देशांक प्रताप को ऑल इंडिया 12वीं रैंक

Hindustan Hindi News
JEE Main Result 2023: जेईई मेन 2023 में देशांक प्रताप सिंह ने शानदार प्रदर्शन कर ऑल इंडिया 12वीं रैंक हासिल की है। साथ ही एससी कैटेगरी में उन्हें देश में पहला स्थान मिला है। देश में 100 एनटीए स्कोर कर

Alakha Singhवरिष्ठ संवाददाता,मुरादाबादSat, 29 Apr 2023 09:41 PM

JEE Main Result 2023: जेईई मेन 2023 में देशांक प्रताप सिंह ने शानदार प्रदर्शन कर ऑल इंडिया 12वीं रैंक हासिल की है। साथ ही एससी कैटेगरी में उन्हें देश में पहला स्थान मिला है। देश में 100 एनटीए स्कोर करने वाले 43 बच्चों में देशांक भी शामिल हैं। देशांक रामपुर की दयावती मोदी एकेडमी के छात्र हैं व मुरादाबाद के स्कालर्स डेन से तैयारी कर रहे थे। इसके अलावा शहर के अंबर अग्रवाल की 274 वीं रैंक और कार्तिक पांडेय की 298 वीं रैंक आई है। साथ शहर के कई अन्य छात्रों ने भी जेईई मेन में शानदार सफलता हासिल की है।

ऑल इंडिया 12वीं रैंक हासिल कर शहर का नाम रोशन करने वाले देशांक के पिता ऊदल सिंह जीजी हिंदू इंटर कॉलेज में भूगोल के प्रवक्ता हैं। जबकि मां शशिप्रभा सिंह हाशमपुर जूनियर हाईस्कूल पाकबड़ा में शिक्षक हैं। देशांक ने बताया कि आईआईटी से इंजीनियरिंग करने के बाद वे स्टार्टअप के क्षेत्र में बड़ा करना चाहते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वे रोजाना सुबह कोचिंग जाते हैं। दोपहर में आने के बाद हर दिन घर पर कम से कम छह घंटे पढ़ते हैं। मनोरंजन के लिए शतरंज व टेबिल-टेनिस खेलते हैं।

