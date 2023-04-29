JEE main result 2023: जेईई मेन में सिंगराजू वेंकट कौंडिन्य समेत इन 43 उम्मीदवारों ने हासिल किए 100 पर्सेंटाइल

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE main result 2023: जेईई मेन में सिंगराजू वेंकट कौंडिन्य समेत इन 43 उम्मीदवारों ने हासिल किए 100 पर्सेंटाइल

इस बार इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए आयोजित होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा ज्वाइंट एंट्रेंस एग्जाम जेईई मेन 2023 में 43 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 परफेक्ट 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने 29 अप

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 29 Apr 2023 07:03 PM

इस बार इंजीनियरिंग में एडमिशन के लिए आयोजित होने वाली प्रवेश परीक्षा ज्वाइंट एंट्रेंस एग्जाम जेईई मेन 2023 में 43 स्टूडेंट्स के 100 परफेक्ट 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने 29 अप्रैल को परीक्षा के नतीजे जारी किए। जेईई मेन सेशन-2 में तेलंगाना के सिंगाराजू वैकेंट  ने सबसे अधिक हाई 100 पर्सेंटाइल  स्कोर किए हैं। इसके बाद आंध्र प्रदेश के कल्लाकुरी श्रीमंत, राजस्थान के ईशान खंडेलवाल, उत्तर प्रदेश के दिशांक प्रताप सिंह और निपुण गोयल इनमें से एक है, जिन्होंने 100 पर्सेंटाइल हासिल किए हैं। फीमेल उम्मीदवारों में कर्नाटक की रिद्धि कमलेश कुमार माहेश्वरी ने 100 पर्सेंटाइल के बाद परीक्षा में टॉप किया है। वह अकेली फीमेल उम्मीदवार हैं, जिन्होंने इस परीक्षा में टॉप किया है।

कुछ दिनों पहले जेईई मेन फाइनल आंसर-की जारी हो गई थी। 10 प्रश्न ड्रॉप किए गए हैं। जेईई मेन की आंसर-की 19 अप्रैल को जारी की गई थी। जेईई मेन्स सेशन-2 के लिए लगभग 8 लाख उम्मीदवार बैठे थे।रिजल्ट jeemain.nta.nic.in पर जाकर चेक किया जा सकता है। जेईई मेन दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 और 15 अप्रैल, 2023 को आयोजित की गई थी।

सिंगराजू वेंकट कौंडिन्य, ईशान खंडेलवाल, निपुण गोयल, वाविलला चिदविलास रेड्डी, बिकिना अभिनव चौधरी, कल्लाकुरी सैनध श्रीमंत, कृष गुप्ता, नंदीपति साईं दुर्गा रेड्डी, मालपानी तुषार,डम्पाला पनेंद्र नाधा रेड्डी, आलम सुजय, सुथार हर्षुल संजयभाई, पुनुमल्ली लोहित आदित्य साईं, मृणाल श्रीकांत वैरागड़े, एनके विश्वजीत, देशांक प्रताप सिंह, कोमारापु विवेक वर्धन, अमृतापुडी मौर्य नंदन, अरिजीत मंडल, कपिल एवं एसटी वर्ग से धीरावत तनुज, उद्त्यवथ साईं लिखित, कुंसोत चंद्रशेन नायक, रामवथु ग्रेस एंजेल बाई

Jee Main 2023JEE Main Result