JEE main result 2023: बिहार के 16000 देंगे JEE एडवांस, किसी ने 9वीं से शुरू की थी तैयारी, तो किसी ने 9 घंटे की पढ़ाई, जानें इन टॉपर्स की तैयारी का मंत्र

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE main result 2023: बिहार के 16000 देंगे JEE एडवांस, किसी ने 9वीं से शुरू की थी तैयारी, तो किसी ने 9 घंटे की पढ़ाई, जानें इन टॉपर्स की तैयारी का मंत्र

Jee main toppers: एनटीए ने जेईई मेन के दोनों सत्रों का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। बिहार से जेईई मेन की परीक्षा में 55 हजार छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इनमें 15800 छात्र जेईई एडवांस के लिए क्वालीफाई हुए हैं। पिछल

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाSun, 30 Apr 2023 07:15 AM

एनटीए ने जेईई मेन के दोनों सत्रों का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। बिहार से जेईई मेन की परीक्षा में 55 हजार छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इनमें 15800 छात्र जेईई एडवांस के लिए क्वालीफाई हुए हैं। पिछले साल की तुलना में बिहार के छात्रों का रिजल्ट बेहतर हुआ है। पटना के छात्रों का रिजल्ट भी बेहतर है। जेईई मेन में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले ज्यादातर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से हैं। हालांकि ज्यादातर छात्रों ने तैयारी दूसरे राज्यों से की है। बिहार के टॉपर देश के बेहतर आईआईटी में नामांकन लेना चाहते हैं। जेईई मेन में बेहतर अंक प्राप्त करने वाले छात्र-छात्राएं जेईई एडवांस की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं।

पहले और दूसरे चरण में 11 लाख से अधिक छात्रों ने दी थी परीक्षा जेईई मेन के पहले और दूसरे चरण को मिलाकर 11,13, 325 छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल हुए थे। इनमें छात्राओं की संख्या 3,38,963 और छात्रों की संख्या 7,74,359 है। देखा जाए तो पिछले साल की तुलना में दो लाख से अधिक छात्र परीक्षा में शामिल हुए हैं। दूसरे चरण की परीक्षा छह से 15 अप्रैल तक हुई थी। इस वर्ष परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों का प्रतिशत 94.83 रहा। जेईई मेन में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले ढाई लाख छात्र रविवार से जेईई एडवांस के लिए आवेदन करेंगे। जेईई-एडवांस्ड के लिए ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की प्रक्रिया 30-अप्रैल से शुरू हो जाएगी। ऑनलाइन-रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तारीख 7-मई निर्धारित की गई है।

जेईई मेन की परीक्षा में एनसीईआरटी की पुस्तकों से तैयारी की थी। इसका फायद मिला। जेईई मेन में बेहतर स्कोर प्राप्त हुआ। आगे जेईई एडवांस की तैयारी बेहतर तरीके से करना है। देश के टॉप टेन के आईआईटी में कंप्यूटर साइंस की पढ़ाई करना चाहता हूं। पटना के केंद्रीय विद्यालय से प्रारंभिक शिक्षा ग्रहण की।-उत्कर्ष आनंद, 99.97 परर्सेंटाइल, तीसरा रैंक, पटना
एनसीईआरटी पुस्तकों से काफी फायदा मिला, अपना लक्ष्य निर्धारित कर पढ़ाई की
बिहार में मैं टॉप 10 में शामिल हूं। मैं दूसरी बार परीक्षा में शामिल हुआ। मैंने इस परीक्षा के लिए अपना एक लक्ष्य निर्धारित कर पढ़ाई की। रोजाना आठ घंटे पढ़ता था। मेरी पढ़ाई में मेरे पिता रोहित श्रीवास्तव और मेरी माता बेला श्रीवास्तव ने पूरा सहयोग किया। मेरे पिता पटना में ही एक कोचिंग संचालक हैं । आगे मैं टॉप आईआईटी कॉलेज में दाखिला लूंगा।-कृष श्रीवास्तव, बोरिंग रोड पटना

मेरा सपना आईआईटी दिल्ली में नामांकन लेना है। मुझे जेईई मेन में 100 परर्सेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ है। दिल्ली में रहकर पढ़ाई की है। पिता तुलसी प्रसाद गया में रहकर बुनकर का कार्य करते हैं। मांग गंगा देवी गृहिणी हैं। हम दो भाई हैं। स्कॉलरशिप टेस्ट दिया था। इसमें चयन हो गया। इसके बाद दिल्ली में आकर पढ़ाई कर रहा है। दसवीं की परीक्षा में 82 अंक मिले थे। ब्रिटिश इंग्लिश स्कूल गया से पढ़ाई की है। -गुलशन कुमार,100 परर्सेटाइल,रैंक वन, गया

मुझे पहली बार में सफलता मिली है। मैं हर दिन नौ घंटे पढ़ाई करता था। मैंने समय प्रबंधन के अनुसार पढ़ाई किया। जनवरी में जेईई मेन की परीक्षा में 99.87 परसेंटाइल मिला था लेकिन इस बार 99.95 परसेंटाइल प्राप्त हुआ। मेरे पिता रविशंकर का कपड़े का बिजनेस हैं। मां गृहिणी हैं। दसवीं की पढ़ाई ओपेन माइंड व12वीं की पढ़ाई शिवम कांवेंट हाईस्कूल से की है।-नितिन, जेईई मेन 99.95 परसेंटाइल, एनसीईआरटी पुस्तकों से काफी फायदा मिला

मैंने जेईई मेन की तैयारी नौवीं कक्षा से ही शुरू कर दी थी। हर दिन समान रूप से हर विषय पर समय देता था। नियमित आठ से दस घंटे की पढ़ाई करता था। मैंने दसवीं तक की पढ़ाई लोयेला हाईस्कूल और 12वीं की पढ़ाई होली मिशन सेंकेडरी हाईस्कूल से की है। मेरे पिता सुजीत वर्मा जीएसटी विभाग में कार्यरत हैं। मां पूनम वर्मा गृहिणी है। -सार्थक वर्मा, जेईई मेन में 99.94 परसेंटाइल

आईटी में नामांकन लेकर कंप्यूटर साइंस की पढ़ाई करना चाहता है। प्रारंभिक शिक्षा पटना के बाईपास स्थित शिवम कॉन्वेंट स्कूल से हुई है। अनअकैडमी ऑनलाइन से पढ़ाई कर परीक्षा दिया। -अंकित कुमार, 99.95 परर्सेंटाइल पिता उमेश प्रसाद, पटना

