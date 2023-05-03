जेईई मेन से नहीं हटेगा 75 फीसदी मार्क्स वाला क्राइटेरिया, बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

Hindustan Hindi News
JEE Main 2023: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने जेईई मेन 75 फीसदी क्राइटेरिया का फैसला सरकार पर छोड़ते हुए कहा कि जेईई मेन एक ऑल इंडिया लेवल की परीक्षा है। हम इस स्तर पर विचार नहीं कर सकते। यह सरकार को तय करना है।

Pankaj Vijayलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 03 May 2023 02:16 PM

JEE Main 2023: बॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट ने जेईई मेन अभ्यर्थियों के लिए 12वीं में 75 फीसदी मार्क्स संबंधी पात्रता शर्त के खिलाफ दाखिल याचिका को बुधवार को खारिज कर दिया। कोर्ट ने फैसला सरकार पर छोड़ते हुए कहा कि जेईई मेन एक ऑल इंडिया लेवल की परीक्षा है। हम इस स्तर पर विचार नहीं कर सकते। यह सरकार को तय करना है। इससे पहले मंगलवार को सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट ने अपना फैसला तीन मई तक के लिए सुरक्षित रख लिया था। अदालत ने मंगलवार को कहा था कि पात्रता मानदंड में ढील देने से कटऑफ मार्क्स प्राप्त करने अन्य छात्रों पर असर पड़ेगा। एक्टिंग चीफ जस्टिस संजय वी गंगापुरवाला और जस्टिस संदीप वी मार्ने की पीठ इस मामले पर सुनवाई कर रही थी।

कोर्ट उस  याचिका पर सुनवाई कर रहा था जिसमें स्टूडेंट्स ने मांग की थी कि जेईई मेन के लिए 75 फीसदी और टॉप 20 परसेंटाइल पात्रता क्राइटेरिया को या तो खत्म किया जाए या फिर उसे कम करके 50 फीसदी किया जाए।

आपको बता दें कि एक बड़े बदलाव के तहत इस बार जेईई मेन में 2020 से पहले के 12वीं में 75 फीसदी मार्क्स वाले नियम को फिर से बहाल कर दिया गया है। कोरोना से पहले आईआईआईटी, एनआईआई व सीएफटीआई संस्थानों में एडमिशन के लिए 12वीं में कम से कम 75 फीसदी मार्क्स लाना अनिवार्य हुआ करता था। लेकिन वर्ष 2020 में कोरोना के चलते यह शर्त हटा दी गई थी। लेकिन 2023 से इसे फिर से लागू कर दिया गया है। जेईई मेन के इस एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया को लेकर स्टूडेंट्स, अभिभावकों ने इसके खिलाफ आवाज उठाई। विवाद को बढ़ता देख केंद्रीय शिक्षा मंत्रालय ने जेईई मेन 2023 एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया में बदलाव का फैसला किया। इसके बाद बदली गई गाइडलाइंस में कहा गया कि उम्मीदवारों के  12वीं बोर्ड एग्जाम में कम से कम 75 फीसदी नंबर होना चाहिए या फिर संबंधित बोर्ड एग्जाम रिजल्ट में टॉप 20 परसेंटाइल उम्मीदवारों में से एक होना चाहिए। स्टूडेंट्स का कहना है कि टॉप 20 परसेंटाइल वाले एलिजिबिलिटी क्राइटेरिया में एकरूपता नहीं है और ये हर बोर्ड में अलग-अलग है।

जेईई मेन पेपर-1 अंडरग्रेजुएट इंजीनियरिंग प्रोग्राम जैसे एनआईटी, आईआईआईटी में बीई, बीटेक और अन्य केंद्रीय वित्तपोषित तकनीकी संस्थानों (सीएफटीआई) में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। जबकि जेईई मेन का पेपर दो देश में बी आर्क और बी प्लानिंग कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए आयोजित किया जाता है। 

