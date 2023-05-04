JEE advanced: सबसे ज्यादा UP के 31 हजार छात्र, दूसरे पर स्थान पर 24000 महाराष्ट्र के छात्र, बिहार का रिजल्ट दिल्ली, एमपी से बेहतर

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJEE advanced: सबसे ज्यादा UP के 31 हजार छात्र, दूसरे पर स्थान पर 24000 महाराष्ट्र के छात्र, बिहार का रिजल्ट दिल्ली, एमपी से बेहतर

Anuradha Pandeyअभिषेक कुमार,पटनाThu, 04 May 2023 06:39 AM

बिहार से 15800 छात्रों का चयन किया गया है। वहीं सबसे ज्यादा सफल छात्रों की संख्या उत्तर प्रदेश से है। यहां से 31432 छात्र-छात्राएं जेईई एडवांस में शामिल होंगे। हालांकि यहां से जेईई मेन में बैठने वाले छात्रों की संख्या एक लाख से अधिक होती है। जारी अंतिम सूची के पर गौर करें तो जेईई एडवांस में जगह बनाने में दूसरे स्थान पर महाराष्ट्र के छात्र रहे। यहां से 24205 छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल होंगे। वहीं तीसरे स्थान पर तेलंगाना के छात्र शामिल हैं, यहां से जेईई एडवांस में जगह बनाने वाले छात्रों की संख्या 23750 है। चौथे स्थान पर आंध्रप्रदेश से 23443, पांचवें स्थान पर राजस्थान से 18741 शामिल हैं।

दूसरी तरफ कर्नाटक से 12246, मध्य प्रदेश से 12225, दिल्ली से 11256 और तमिलनाडु से 11207 तो लक्षद्वीप से सिर्फ 27, दमन द्वीप से 36, सिक्किम से 51 छात्र-छात्राएं परीक्षा में शामिल होंगे।

एनटीए की निदेशक विनित जोशी ने बताया कि जेईई एडवांस में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों की सूची स्टेटवाइज आईआईटी गुवाहाटी को सौंप दी गई है। जेईई एडवांस के लिए 2 लाख 51 हजार से अधिक छात्रों का चयन किया गया है।

जेईई एडवांस की परीक्षा चार जून को होगी। इस बार आईआईटी गुवाहटी को जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा कराने की जिम्मेवारी मिली है। इसके लिए आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू है। एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को और रिजल्ट 18 जून को जारी कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं 20 जून से जोसा एडमिशन के लिए काउंसिलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इसमें छात्र-छात्राएं सम्मिलित होंगे।। नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी ने जेईई मेन के दोनों चरणों का रिजल्ट जारी करने के बाद जेईई एडवांस के लिए चयनित छात्रों की अंतिम सूची जारी कर दी है। देशभर से 2 लाख 51 हजार 673 छात्रों का चयन किया गया है। इसमें बिहार का छठा स्थान है।

