JEE advanced: निशुल्क जेईई एडवांस्ड की तैयारी कर सकेंगे दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूल के स्टूडेंट्स, शिक्षा निदेशालय की पहल

Anuradha Pandey,नई दिल्ली Fri, 12 May 2023 09:46 AM

जेईई (मेन) 2023 की परीक्षा में सरकारी स्कूलों के 700 से अधिक छात्रों ने सफलता का परचम लहराया है। इन छात्रों को शिक्षा निदेशालय निशुल्क जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा की तैयारी भी कराएगा। जिसको लेकर निदेशालय की ओर से सर्कुलर जारी किया गया है। सर्कुलर के अनुसार, जून महीने में जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा का आयोजन होना है। एक संगठन ने क्रैश कोर्स की तैयारी कराने को लेकर प्रस्ताव दिया है। छात्र निशुल्क जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा की तैयारी ऑनलाइन कर सकेंगे। इसको लेकर संगठन की वेबसाइट पर जाकर पंजीकरण करना होगा।

एनटीए की निदेशक विनित जोशी ने बताया कि जेईई एडवांस में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों की सूची स्टेटवाइज आईआईटी गुवाहाटी को सौंप दी गई है। जेईई एडवांस के लिए 2 लाख 51 हजार से अधिक छात्रों का चयन किया गया है। जेईई एडवांस्ड के एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को और रिजल्ट 18 जून को जारी कर दिया जाएगा।

