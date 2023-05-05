JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE में रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए आवेदन 7 मई को होने वाले हैं खत्म, jeeadv.ac.in पर करें आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी , गुवाहाटी 7 मई को जेईई एडवांस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रोसेस समाप्त करने वाली है। इसके लिए आवेदन 30 प्रैल से शुरू हुए थे, जिन टॉप 2 दो लाख 50 हजार उम्मीदवार ने जेईई मेन म

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीFri, 05 May 2023 01:59 PM

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ टेक्नोलॉजी , गुवाहाटी 7 मई को जेईई एडवांस के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रोसेस समाप्त करने वाली है। इसके लिए आवेदन 30 प्रैल से शुरू हुए थे, जिन टॉप 2 दो लाख 50 हजार उम्मीदवार ने जेईई मेन में अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया था, वे जेईई एडवांस में शामिल हो सकेंगे। अगर अभी तक उन उम्मीदवारों ने जेईई एडवांस्ड के लिए आवेदन नहीं किया है, तो जल्द से जल्द आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जेईई एडवांस की परीक्षा चार जून को होगी। इस बार आईआईटी गुवाहटी को जेईई एडवांस परीक्षा कराने की जिम्मेवारी मिली है।

एनटीए की निदेशक विनित जोशी ने बताया कि जेईई एडवांस में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों की सूची स्टेटवाइज आईआईटी गुवाहाटी को सौंप दी गई है। जेईई एडवांस के लिए 2 लाख 51 हजार से अधिक छात्रों का चयन किया गया है।

जेईई एडवांस्ड के एडमिट कार्ड 29 मई को और रिजल्ट 18 जून को जारी कर दिया जाएगा। वहीं 20 जून से जोसा एडमिशन के लिए काउंसिलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी। इसमें छात्र-छात्राएं सम्मिलित होंगे।

