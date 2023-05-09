जामिया के जॉब उत्सव में छात्रों को मिली नौकरी, इन नामी कंपनियों ने ऑफर किए शानदार पैकेज

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरजामिया के जॉब उत्सव में छात्रों को मिली नौकरी, इन नामी कंपनियों ने ऑफर किए शानदार पैकेज

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के यु़निवर्सिटी प्लेसमेंट सेल (यूपीसी ) ने आयोजित जॉब उत्सव का आयोजन कराया। इसमें सैकड़ों छात्रों को नौकरी मिली है। इस जॉब उत्सव को लेकर छात्रों के जबरदस्त उत्साह था।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 08:04 AM

जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया के यु़निवर्सिटी प्लेसमेंट सेल (यूपीसी ) ने आयोजित जॉब उत्सव का आयोजन कराया। इसमें सैकड़ों छात्रों को नौकरी मिली है। इस जॉब उत्सव को लेकर छात्रों के जबरदस्त उत्साह था। अलग-अलग पाठ्यक्रमों के 2,000 से ज्यादा छात्रों ने इस जॉब फेयर के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। दो-दिवसीय नौकरी उत्सव के दौरान विभिन्न कंपनियों ने 120 से अधिक छात्रों का चयन किया और 500 से ज्यादा छात्र अगले दौर के लिए चुने गए। 

मेले में रिज्यूमे सत्यापन और मॉक इंटरव्यू के लिए भी स्टॉल लगाए गए थे, जिसमें 300 छात्रों ने हिस्सा लिया। इस मेले में 60 से ज्यादा नामी-गिरामी कंपनियों ने भाग लिया।

इनमें आईबी ग्लोबल, टेक महिंद्रा सहित अन्य कंपनियां थी। ऑफलाइन इंटरव्यू का आयोजन इंजीनियरिंग फैकल्टी के ऑडिटोरियम और विश्वविद्यालय प्लेसमेंट सेल के कार्यालय में किया गया। कुलपति प्रो. नजमा अख्तर ने यूपीसी, जामिया को छात्रों के प्लेसमेंट तथा जॉब उत्सव 2023 के आयोजन के प्रयासों के लिए बधाई दी।

