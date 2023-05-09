Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJAC Results 2023 Date: मई के अंत तक आ सकता है झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में करें चेक

JAC Results 2023 Date: मई के अंत तक आ सकता है झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में करें चेक

रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक मैट्रिक और इंटर की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट मई महीने के अंत तक जारी किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि इस बोर्ड परीक्षा में झारखंड के करीब 8 लाख छात्र शामिल हुए थे।

JAC Results 2023 Date: मई के अंत तक आ सकता है झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में करें चेक
Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 09 May 2023 07:54 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

JAC Results 2023 Date: झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) के द्वारा आयोजित मैट्रिक और इंटर की बोर्ड परीक्षा के रिजल्ट पर बड़ा अपडेट सामने आया है। रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक मैट्रिक और इंटर की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट मई महीने के अंत तक जारी किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि इस बोर्ड परीक्षा में झारखंड के करीब 8 लाख छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इसमें मैट्रिक की परीक्षा में करीब 4 लाख 33 हजार जबकि इंटर की परीक्षा में 3 लाख 50 हजार से अधिक छात्र शामिल हुए थे। आइए रिजल्ट के बारे में विस्तार से जानते हैं।

सिर्फ अपने रोल नंबर से देख सकते हैं रिजल्ट
झारखंड बोर्ड की 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र अपने रिजल्ट बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jecresults.com और jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर देख सकते हैं। रिजल्ट को ऑनलाइन देखने के लिए छात्रों को सिर्फ अपने रोल नंबर की ही जरूरत होगी। बता दें कि झारखंड बोर्ड ने 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का आयोजन 14 मार्च से लेकर 5 अप्रैल, 2023 तक राज्य के अलग-अलग कुल 1256 केंद्रों पर किया था।

मई के अंत तक आ सकता है बोर्ड का रिजल्ट
उम्मीद की जा रही है कि झारखंड बोर्ड की कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट 20 मई से 31 मई के बीच आ जाएगा। बता दें कि झारखंड में मैट्रिक और इंटर के रिजल्ट एक साथ ही जारी किए जाते हैं। जिस दिन मैट्रिक का रिजल्ट जारी होता है उसी दिन इंटर साइंस का भी रिजल्ट जारी होता है। जबकि बोर्ड, कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का रिजल्ट अलग से जारी करता है। हालांकि, रिजल्ट को लेकर बोर्ड की ओर से कोई भी ऑफिशियल स्टेटमेंट नहीं दिया गया है।

इन सिंपल स्टेप्स को फॉलो करके चेक करें रिजल्ट

1. सबसे पहले झारखंड बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jecresults.com और jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं या 12वीं रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. लिंक ओपन होने पर यहां अपना और रोल नंबर डालें और सबमिट कर दें।
4. जैसे ही आप सबमिट बटन दबाएंगे, आपके स्क्रीन पर आपका रिजल्ट दिखने लगेगा।
5. आप चाहें तो अपने रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंटआउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

अगला लेख पढ़ें
Jharkhand BoardJharkhand Board ResultBoard Resultअन्य..