JAC Results 2023 Date: मई के अंत तक जारी हो सकता है झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक 

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरJAC Results 2023 Date: मई के अंत तक जारी हो सकता है झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं का रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक 

Ashutosh Kumarलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 12:20 PM

JAC Results 2023 Date: झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) मई महीने के अंत तक मैट्रिक और इंटर की बोर्ड परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर सकता है। रिपोर्टों के अनुसार मैट्रिक और इंटर की परीक्षा का रिजल्ट इस महीने के अंत तक जारी किया जा सकता है। बता दें कि बोर्ड की परीक्षा में करीब 8 लाख छात्र शामिल हुए थे। इसमें मैट्रिक की परीक्षा में करीब 4 लाख 33 हजार जबकि इंटर की परीक्षा में 3 लाख 50 हजार से अधिक छात्र शामिल हुए थे। आइए बोर्ड परीक्षा रिजल्ट के बारे में जानते हैं विस्तार से।

सिर्फ रोल नंबर से चेक कर सकते हैं रिजल्ट
रिजल्ट जारी होने के बाद छात्र बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jecresults.com और jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर देख सकते हैं। रिजल्ट को ऑनलाइन देखने के लिए छात्रों को सिर्फ अपने रोल नंबर की ही जरूरत होगी। झारखंड बोर्ड ने 10वीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा का आयोजन 14 मार्च से लेकर 5 अप्रैल, 2023 तक राज्य के अलग-अलग कुल 1256 केंद्रों पर किया था।

ऐसे चेक कर सकते हैं रिजल्ट
1. सबसे पहले झारखंड बोर्ड की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट jecresults.com और jac.jharkhand.gov.in पर विजिट करें।
2. अब झारखंड बोर्ड 10वीं या 12वीं रिजल्ट लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
3. लिंक ओपन होने पर यहां अपना और रोल नंबर डालें और सबमिट कर दें।
4. जैसे ही आप सबमिट बटन दबाएंगे, आपके स्क्रीन पर आपका रिजल्ट दिखने लगेगा।
5. आप चाहें तो अपने रिजल्ट को डाउनलोड करने के साथ ही इसका प्रिंटआउट भी निकाल सकते हैं।

