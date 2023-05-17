ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: टेक्नीशियन समेत कई पदों पर भर्ती, 23 मई तक करें आवेदन

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: टेक्नीशियन समेत कई पदों पर भर्ती, 23 मई तक करें आवेदन

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 17 May 2023 04:55 PM

इसरो विक्रम साराभाई अंतरिक्ष केंद्र (वीएसएससी) ने टेक्नीशियन-ए, ड्राफ्ट्समैन-बी और रेडियोग्राफर-ए के पदों पर भर्ती के लिए लिए अधिसूचना जारी की है। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 4 मई से शुरू हो गई तो और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 23 मई  है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.vssc.gov.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत इसरो विक्रम साराभाई अंतरिक्ष केंद्र (वीएसएससी)में टेक्नीशियन-ए, ड्राफ्ट्समैन-बी और रेडियोग्राफर-ए के 49 पदों को भरा जाएगा।

ISRO VSSC भर्ती 2023 पदों का विवरण: यह भर्ती अभियान 49 पदों को भरने के लिए आयोजित किया जा रहा है, जिनमें से 43 पद तकनीशियन-ए के हैं, 5 पद ड्राफ्ट्समैन-बी के हैं और 1 पद रेडियोग्राफर का है। 

इसरो वीएसएससी भर्ती 2023 के लिए ऐसे करें आवेदन:
इसरो वीएसएससी भर्ती में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.vssc.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन 23 मई 2023 तक किए जा सकते हैं। आवेदन योग्यता , आयु सीमा, आवेदन शर्तें व चयन प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं। 

चयन प्रक्रिया: चयन प्रक्रिया में लिखित परीक्षा और स्कील टेस्ट शामिल है। लिखित परीक्षा में 80 बहुविकल्पीय प्रश्न शामिल हैं। 
परीक्षा अवधि: 90 मिनट।
प्रत्येक गलत उत्तर के लिए 0.33 और सही उत्तर के लिए 1 अंक का काट दिया जाएगा।

पास मानदंड: 

  • अनारक्षित वर्ग के लिए – 32/80 अंक।
  • आरक्षित वर्ग के लिए - 24/80 अंक।

आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान: प्रारंभ में, सभी आवेदकों को समान रूप से आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 750 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा। महिला / अनुसूचित जाति (एससी) / अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी) / भूतपूर्व सैनिक [पूर्व-एसएम] और बेंचमार्क विकलांग (पीडब्ल्यूबीडी) उम्मीदवारों को पूरी फीस वापस कर दी जाएगी, बशर्ते कि उम्मीदवार लिखित परीक्षा में उपस्थित हों। अन्य उम्मीदवारों के लिए, लिखित परीक्षा में उपस्थित होने पर लागू होने वाले बैंक शुल्कों की विधिवत कटौती करते हुए रु. 500 की राशि यथासमय वापस कर दी जाएगी। शुल्क का भुगतान क्रेडिट कार्ड/डेबिट कार्ड/इंटरनेट बैंकिंग/यूपीआई के माध्यम से केवल एकीकृत एसबीआई ईपे सुविधा के माध्यम से किया जा सकता है। भुगतान का कोई अन्य तरीका स्वीकार्य नहीं होगा।

आवेदन करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

