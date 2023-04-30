Hindustan Hindi News
सर्च करेंऐप में फ्रीई- पेपर ऐप में फ्री डाउनलोड ऐपशहर चुनें साइन इन

ट्रेंडिंग न्यूज़

अगला लेख

अगली खबर पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ टैप करें

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: इसरो में कई पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: इसरो में कई पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: इसरो विक्रम साराभाई स्पेस सेंटर (VSSC) ने 49 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है। जो भी अभ्यर्थी टेक्नीशियन-ए, ड्राफ्ट्समैन-बी, रेडियोग्राफर-ए पदों के लिए आवेदन करना

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: इसरो में कई पदों पर भर्ती, देखिए डिटेल्स
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 30 Apr 2023 03:08 PM

शेयर करें

हमें फॉलो करें
ऐप पर पढ़ें

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: इसरो विक्रम साराभाई स्पेस सेंटर (VSSC) ने 49 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन जारी किया है। जो भी अभ्यर्थी टेक्नीशियन-ए, ड्राफ्ट्समैन-बी, रेडियोग्राफर-ए पदों के लिए आवेदन करना चाहते हों वे 4 मई 2023 से शुरू होने वाली आवेदन प्रक्रिया में भाग ले सकते हैं। इसरो वीएसएससी की इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 18 मई 2023 है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी वीएसएससी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.vssc.gov.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। अभ्यर्थियों को सलाह है कि आवेदन करने से पहले पूरा भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन जरूर देखें।

इसरो वीएसएससी भर्ती 2023 में रिक्तियों का ब्योरा:
इसरो के इस भर्ती अभियान में कुल 49 पदों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों को चयन किया जाना है। इनमें 43 पद टेक्नीशियन के लिए, 5 पद ड्राफ्ट्समैन बी और एक पद रेडियोग्राफर-ए के लिए हैं।

इसरो वीएसएससी भर्ती 2023 के लिए ऐसे करें आवेदन:
इसरो वीएसएससी भर्ती में आवेदन करने के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट www.vssc.gov.in पर जाकर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। ऑनलाइन आवेदन 4 मई से 18 मई 2023 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन किए जा सकते हैं। आवेदन योग्यता , आयु सीमा, आवेदन शर्तें व चयन प्रक्रिया की पूरी जानकारी के लिए आधिकारिक वेबसाइट देख सकते हैं। 

अगला लेख पढ़ें
ISROSarkari NaukriJobs News