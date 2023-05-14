Hindustan Hindi News
IOCL Recruitment 2023: नॉन एग्जीक्यूटिव पदों पर भर्ती, ऐसे करें आवेदन

IOCL recruitment jobs : इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (IOCL) ने नॉन-एक्जीक्यूटिव पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मई है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 14 May 2023 05:08 PM

इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड (IOCL) ने नॉन-एक्जीक्यूटिव पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 30 मई है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट iocl.com के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

पदों का विवरण: इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत इंडियन ऑयल कॉर्पोरेशन लिमिटेड में 65 पदों को भरा जाएगा। 

जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग असिस्टेंट-IV (प्रोडक्शन)- 54 पद 
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग असिस्टेंट-IV (पी एंड यू)- 7 पद 
जूनियर इंजीनियरिंग असिस्टेंट- IV (पी एंड यू-ओ एंड एम)- 4 पद

IOCL भर्ती 2023 आयु सीमा: उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए और 30 अप्रैल को अधिकतम आयु 26 वर्ष होनी चाहिए।

IOCL भर्ती 2023: ऐसे करें आवेदन

 - www.iocl.com खोलें।

-  करियर टैब पर क्लिक करें।

- आवेदन पत्र भरें।

- सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करें

- आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें।

- फॉर्म जमा करें और भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए एक प्रति प्रिंट करें।

ऑनलाइन आवेदन पत्र को सफलतापूर्वक जमा करने के बाद, उम्मीदवारों को 10 जून तक साधारण डाक द्वारा संबंधित रिफाइनरी (जैसा कि अधिसूचना में उल्लेख किया गया है) के लिए आवश्यक दस्तावेजों को संबंधित प्राधिकारी को भेजना आवश्यक है।

