INI CET Admit Card : सीईटी जुलाई 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड आज होंगे जारी, aiimsexams.ac.in पर देखिए अपडेट

INI CET Admit Card : सीईटी जुलाई 2023 के एडमिट कार्ड आज होंगे जारी, aiimsexams.ac.in पर देखिए अपडेट
Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 03:39 PM

INI CET Admit Card : ऑल इंडिया इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (AIIMS) की सीईटी जुलाई 2023 सत्र की नेशनल इंपॉर्टेंस-कम्बाइंड एंट्रेंस टेस्ट या आईएनआई सीईटी के एडमिट कार्ड आज, एक मई 2023 को जारी करेगा। अभ्यर्थी अपने एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने के बाद ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाकर चेक कर सकते हैं। सीईटी परीक्षा 7 मई 2023 को होने को प्रस्तावित है।

यहां दिए आसान स्टेप्स में अभ्यर्थी अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे:
एडमिट कार्ड जारी होने के बाद ऑफशियल वेबसाइट aiimsexams.ac.in पर जाएं।
एडमिट कार्ड का लिंक देखें और अपने एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड पर क्लिक करें।
अपनी लॉगइन डिटेल्स भरें।
अब आईएनआई सीईटी एडमिट कार्ड चेक करें।


सीईटी जुलाई की संभावित परीक्षा तिथि 13 मई 2023 को घोषित होगी। इसके बाद काउंसिलिंग डेट घोषित होगी। आईएनआई के जरिए मेडिकल के छात्र इंस्टीट्यूट्स ऑफ नेशनल इंपॉर्टेंट (INIs) के विभिन्न कोर्सों (एमडी, एमएस, डीएम और एमडीएस) में एडमिशन लेते हैं।

प्रवेश परीक्षा पास करने वाले ऐम्स-नई दिल्ली और सभी नए ऐम्स जैसे- जिपमर-पुदुच्चेरी, एनआईएमएचएएनएस बेंगलुरु, पीजीआईएमईआर-चंडीगढ़ और एससीटीआईएमएसटी- त्रिवेंद्रम में सीट के लिए आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

