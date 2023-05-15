Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: भारतीय नौसेना में नौकरी का सुनहार मौका, 372 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरIndian Navy Recruitment 2023: भारतीय नौसेना में नौकरी का सुनहार मौका, 372 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू

Indian Navy recruitment govt jobs इंडियन नेवी ने चार्जमैन-II के 372 रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन आमंत्रित किए हैं. आवेदन प्रक्रिया 15 मई से शुरू होगी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 29 मई है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 15 May 2023 05:02 PM

इंडियन नेवी में नौकरी का सपना देख रहे उम्मीदवारों के लिए शानदार मौका है। इंडियन नेवी ने 372 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगें हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 15 मई यानी आज से शुरू हो गई है और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 29 मई है। इच्छुक उम्मीदवार आधिकारिक वेबसाइट joinindiannavy.gov.in के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत चार्जमैन- II के 372 रिक्त पदों को भरा जाएगा।

भारतीय नौसेना भर्ती 2023 आयु सीमा: उम्मीदवार की आयु 18 से 25 वर्ष के बीच होनी चाहिए।

भारतीय नौसेना भर्ती 2023 शैक्षणिक योग्यता: उम्मीदवारों के पास किसी मान्यता प्राप्त कॉलेज से भौतिकी या रसायन विज्ञान या गणित विषय के साथ विज्ञान में डिग्री होनी चाहिए। 

भारतीय नौसेना भर्ती 2023 आवेदन शुल्क: उम्मीदवारों को आवेदन शुल्क के रूप में 278 रुपये का भुगतान करना होगा। सभी महिलाओं, अनुसूचित जाति, अनुसूचित जनजाति, PwBD और ESM उम्मीदवारों को शुल्क के भुगतान से छूट दी गई है।

इंडियन नेवी भर्ती 2023: ऐसे करें आवेदन

  • आधिकारिक वेबसाइट joinindiannavy.gov.in पर जाएं।
  • होमपेज पर Join Navy फिर Ways to Join पर क्लिक करें।
  • इसके बाद सिविलियन और फिर चार्जमैन-II पर क्लिक करें।
  • अप्लीकेशन फॉर्म भरें।
  • सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेज अपलोड करें।
  • आवेदन शुल्क का भुगतान करें।
  • भविष्य के संदर्भ के लिए एक प्रिंटआउट ले लें।

