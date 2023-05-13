Indian Navy Jobs : इंडियन नेवी में अफसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, नहीं देनी होगी लिखित परीक्षा, आवेदन की लास्ट डेट कल

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरIndian Navy Jobs : इंडियन नेवी में अफसर बनने का सुनहरा मौका, नहीं देनी होगी लिखित परीक्षा, आवेदन की लास्ट डेट कल

Indian Navy recruitment 2023 : इंडियन नेवी ने शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन ऑफिसर पदों के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 29 अप्रैल को शुरू हुई थी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 14 मई है।

Yogesh Joshiलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSat, 13 May 2023 09:56 AM

इंडियन नेवी ने शॉर्ट सर्विस कमीशन ऑफिसर पदों के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। आवेदन प्रक्रिया 29 अप्रैल को शुरू हुई थी और आवेदन पत्र जमा करने की अंतिम तिथि 14 मई है। योग्य उम्मीदवार शार्ट सर्विस कमीशन (एसएससी) की कार्यकारी शाखा, शिक्षा शाखा और भारतीय नौसेना की तकनीकी शाखा में शामिल होने के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इस भर्ती अभियान के तहत 242 पदों को भरा जाएगा, जिनमें से 150 पद कार्यकारी शाखा के लिए हैं, 12 पद शिक्षा शाखा के लिए हैं और 80 पद तकनीकी शाखा के लिए हैं।

शैक्षणिक योग्यता: स्नातक/स्नातकोत्तर डिग्री न्यूनतम 60% अंकों के साथ या या विदेशी विश्वविद्यालय / कॉलेज / संस्थान से इंजीनियरिंग में 60% अंकों के साथ डिग्री।

चयन प्रक्रिया: योग्यता डिग्री में उम्मीदवारों द्वारा प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर आवेदनों की शॉर्टलिस्टिंग की जाएगी। अधिक जानकारी के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दी गई अधिसूचना देख सकते हैं।

आवेदन ऐसे करें: उम्मीदवारों को भारतीय नौसेना की वेबसाइट www.joinindiannavy.gov.in पर पंजीकरण करना होगा और आवेदन भरना होगा।

चयन : लिखित परीक्षा नहीं होगी। जो डिग्री मांगी गई है, उसके मार्क्स के आधार पर अभ्यर्थियों को एसएसबी इंटरव्यू के लिए शॉर्टलिस्ट किया जाएगा।

सेवा की अवधि : चयन उम्मीदवारों को 10 साल की अवधि के लिए तैनात किया जाएगा। प्रदर्शन व फिटनेस के आधार पर इसे 2-2 साल करके 04 साल के लिए आगे बढ़ाया जा सकता है। 

वेतनमान - 56100 रुपये एवं अन्य भत्ते 

आवेदन शुल्क : सभी वर्गों के उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन शुल्क शून्य है। 

