हिंदी न्यूज़ करियररक्षा मंत्रालय भर्ती : इंडियन आर्मी एएससी में LDC व MTS समेत 236 पदों पर वैकेंसी, 13 मई तक करें आवेदन

रक्षा मंत्रालय भर्ती : इंडियन आर्मी एएससी में LDC व MTS समेत 236 पदों पर वैकेंसी, 13 मई तक करें आवेदन

रक्षा मंत्रालय के तहत आने वाले इंडियन आर्मी एएससी सेंटर में कई तरह के पदों पर 236 वैकेंसी निकाली गई हैं। रिक्तियों में कुक, सीसीआई, एलडीसी, टिन स्मिथ, नाई, ट्रेड्समैन मेट वाहन मैकेनिक जैसे पद शामिल है

रक्षा मंत्रालय भर्ती : इंडियन आर्मी एएससी में LDC व MTS समेत 236 पदों पर वैकेंसी, 13 मई तक करें आवेदन
Pankaj Vijay, नई दिल्ली, Tue, 02 May 2023 10:00 AM

रक्षा मंत्रालय के तहत आने वाले इंडियन आर्मी एएससी सेंटर (साउथ)-2 एटीसी में कई तरह के पदों पर 236 वैकेंसी निकाली गई हैं। रिक्तियों में कुक, सीसीआई, एलडीसी, टिन स्मिथ, नाई, ट्रेड्समैन मेट (लेबर), एमटीएस (चौकीदार),  सिविल मोटर ड्राइवर, फायर इंजन ड्राइवर, फायरमैन, क्लीनर, वाहन मैकेनिक, पेंटर और बढ़ई जैसे पद शामिल हैं। इस भर्ती के लिए ऑफलाइन मोड से यानी डाक से आवेदन करना होगा। एक अभ्यर्थी केवल एक ट्रेड के लिए ही आवेदन कर सकता है।

पद और वैकेंसी 
कुक - 2
सिविलियन कैटरिंग  इंस्ट्रक्टर - 19
एलडीसी - 05
ट्रेड्समैन मेट (लेबर)- 109
टिन स्मिथ - 8
नाई - 3
एमटीएस चौकीदार - 17
सिविलियन मोटर ड्राइवर - 37
क्लीनर - 05
व्हीकल मैकेनिक - 12
पेंटर - 03
कारपेंटर - 11
मोल्डर - 01
फायरमैन - 01
फायर इंजन ड्राइवर - 04

कुल 236 रिक्तियों में 48 पद एससी, 14 एसटी, 49 ओबीसी और 101 ईडब्ल्यूएस के लिए आरक्षित हैं।

आवेदन कैसे करें
आवेदन पत्र भरकर उसके साथ सभी आवश्यक दस्तावेजों की फोटोकॉपी और सेल्फ एड्रेस एनवलप (डाक टिकट के साथ) लगाकर इस पते पर भेजना होगा - The Presiding Officer, Civilian Direct Recruitment Board, CHQ, ASC Centre (South) – 2 ATC, Agram Post, Bangalore - 07 । आवेदन पत्र 13 मई तक स्वीकार किया जाएगा।

इस भर्ती का नोटिफिकेशन रोजगार समाचार पत्र 22 से 28 अप्रैल संस्करण में देखा जा सकता है।

