हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरआईआईटी में 1092 छात्रों को कैंपस प्लेसमेंट में 1133 ऑफर, जानें क्या रहा बेस्ट और औसत सैलरी पैकेज

आईआईटी में 1092 छात्रों को कैंपस प्लेसमेंट में 1133 ऑफर, जानें क्या रहा बेस्ट और औसत सैलरी पैकेज

IIT ISM Campus Placement : अब तक 1092 छात्र-छात्राओं का कैंपस प्लेसमेंट विभिन्न कंपनियों में हो चुका है। इन छात्रों को विभिन्न कंपनियों ने 1133 ऑफर दिया। कई छात्रों को नौकरी के दो या अधिक ऑफर मिले।

Pankaj Vijayमुख्य संवाददाता,धनबादTue, 09 May 2023 06:15 PM

आईआईटी आईएसएम धनबाद में 2023 बैच के छात्र-छात्राओं का कैंपस प्लेसमेंट अब अंतिम दौर में है। सोमवार को संस्थान के कॅरियर डेवलपमेंट सेंटर की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो अब तक 1092 छात्र-छात्राओं का कैंपस प्लेसमेंट विभिन्न कंपनियों में हो चुका है। इन छात्रों को विभिन्न कंपनियों ने 1133 ऑफर दिया। कई छात्रों को नौकरी के दो या अधिक ऑफर मिले। बताते चलें कि वर्ष 2022 बैच का रिकॉर्ड वर्ष 2023 में टूट गया है। 2022 में कुल 1089 छात्रों (1072 ऑन कैंपस व 17 को ऑफ कैंपस) को कैंपस प्लेसमेंट में नौकरी मिली थी। 

जानकारों का कहना है कि अब तक 234 छात्रों को पीपीओ मिला है। इनमें से 199 ने ऑफर स्वीकार किया। भारत सरकार ने पांच, पीएसयू ने 34 व प्राइवेट सेक्टर ने 895 छात्रों को नौकरी दी। सर्वाधिक पे पैकेज 56 लाख रुपए सालाना तथा औसत पे पैकेज 17.01 लाख सालाना है। वहीं दूसरी ओर 2024 बैच के 492 छात्र-छात्राओं को अब तक विभिन्न कंपनियों से इंटर्नशिप का ऑफर मिला है। चयनित छात्रों को 15 हजार रुपए से लेकर दो लाख रुपए तक का मासिक स्टाइपेंड मिला है। 

BEd : BTech हीं नहीं बीएड भी कराएंगे IIT संस्थान, 4 साल में मिलेगी डिग्री
 
2024 बैच के लिए शिड्यूल जारी 
आईआईटी आईएसएम ने 2023-24 बैच के छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए कैंपस प्लेसमेंट व इंटर्नशिप का शिड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। फुल टाइम हायरिंग के लिए ऑनलाइन टेस्ट एक सितंबर से शुरू होगा। एक दिसंबर को जीरो डे से कैंपस प्लेसमेंट शुरू होगा। पहला दिन दो दिसंबर 2023 को होगा। वहीं इंटर्नशिप समर सीजन के लिए ऑनलाइन टेस्ट एक जुलाई से शुरू होगा। नए सत्र के छात्र-छात्राओं के कैंपस प्लेसमेंट व इंटर्नशिप की तैयारी कॅरियर डेवलपमेंट सेंटर ने शुरू कर दी है। 

