आईआईएम सम्बलपुर का दिल्ली में खुलेगा कैंपस

Alakha Singhप्रमुख संवाददाता,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 04:41 PM

भारतीय प्रबंधन संस्थान (आईआईएम) संभलपुर ने नई दिल्ली में कैंपस खोलने की घोषणा की है। कैंपस दक्षिणी दिल्ली के वसंत कुंज औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में औद्योगिक विकास अध्ययन संस्थान में स्थित एक सुव्यवस्थित और बेहतर परिसर होगा। इसकी घोषणा इंडिया हैबिटेट सेंटर में संस्थान के निदेशक प्रो.महादेव जायसवाल ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में की। आईआईएम, संभलपुर के निदेशक डॉ. महादेव जायसवाल ने प्रेसवार्ता में कहा कि नए परिसर के साथ, हमारा उद्देश्य भारत भर के छात्रों और पेशेवरों को एक प्रीमियम आईआईएम से विश्व स्तरीय प्रबंधन शिक्षा प्रदान करने के अपने मिशन को आगे बढ़ाना है। संस्थान दिल्ली में अपने नए परिसर में छात्रों का स्वागत करने के लिए तत्पर हैं। 

