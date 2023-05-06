IIIT : ट्रिपल आईटी में एग्जीक्यूटिव MTech कोर्स में एडमिशन शुरू, इंटरव्यू से दाखिला

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरIIIT : ट्रिपल आईटी में एग्जीक्यूटिव MTech कोर्स में एडमिशन शुरू, इंटरव्यू से दाखिला

भारतीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (ट्रिपल आईटी), रांची में इस शैक्षणिक सत्र से एग्जीक्यूटिव एमटेक के चार नए पाठ्यक्रम शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। ये सभी पाठ्यक्रम ढाई वर्ष के होंगे व इनमें 5 सेमेस्टर होंगे।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,रांचीSat, 06 May 2023 11:16 AM

भारतीय सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान (ट्रिपल आईटी), रांची में इस शैक्षणिक सत्र से एग्जीक्यूटिव एमटेक के चार नए पाठ्यक्रम शुरू होने जा रहे हैं। ये सभी पाठ्यक्रम ढाई वर्ष के होंगे व इनमें 5 सेमेस्टर होंगे। जिन विषयों में एग्जीक्यूटिव एमटेक शुरू किया जा रहा है, उनमें- स्पेशलाइजेशन इन डाटा साइंस एंड आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, डिजाइन थिंकिंग एंड इनोवेशन, ऑटोनॉमस कनेक्टेड इलेक्ट्रिक ह्वीकल्स और एग्जीक्यूटिव पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन प्रोग्राम इन एंबेडेड सिस्टम एंड आईओटी, शामिल हैं।

स्पेशलाइजेशन इन डाटा साइंस एंड आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, डिजाइन थिंकिंग एंड इनोवेशन, ऑटोनॉमस कनेक्टेड इलेक्ट्रिक ह्वीकल्स, एग्जीक्यूटिव पोस्ट ग्रेजुएशन प्रोग्राम इन एंबेडेड सिस्टम एंड आईओटी, में नामांकन के लिए 30 जून तक आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं। नामांकन साक्षात्कार के आधार पर लिया जाएगा।

ये अभ्यर्थी नामांकन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं
कोर्स व सिलेबस की जानकारी ट्रिपल आईटी की वेबसाइट iiitranchi. ac.in/syllabi.aspx पर उपलब्ध है। सभी कोर्स में 25-25 सीटों पर नामांकन होगा। बीई, बीटेक कंप्यूटर साइंस एंड इंजीनियरिंग, कंप्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग, कंप्यूटर साइंस, आईटी, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एंड कम्युनिकेशन इंजीनियरिंग, एमसीए, इलेक्ट्रिकल एंड इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इंजीनियरिंग, एयरोनॉटिकल इंजीनियरिंग, मैकेनिकल इंजीनियरिंग या समकक्ष परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण अभ्यर्थी नामांकन के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं। पेशेवरों के लिए कोर्स उपयोगी है।

