IGNOU ने जुलाई सेशन के लिए री रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरु किए, यहां से कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

Anuradha Pandeyलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीWed, 10 May 2023 10:49 AM

इग्नू में बैचलर्स डिग्री द्वितीय वर्ष व तृतीय वर्ष, मास्टर्स डिग्री द्वितीय वर्ष और सेमेस्टर आधारित कार्यक्रमों में  री रजिस्ट्रेशन  का लिंक वेबसाइट- www. ignou. ac. in पर जारी कर दिया गया है।  अगले वर्ष सेमेस्टर के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन कर सकते हैं। इसके बावजूद कि उन्होंने परीक्षा दी है या नहीं या उन्होंने रजिस्ट्रेशन पाठ्यक्रम पूरा किया है या नहीं। री रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि 15 जून है। लिंक के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। आपको बता दें कि इगन्नू ने 8 मई 2023 को आधिकारिक सूचना जारी की थी, जिसके बाद जुलाई 2023 री-रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए विंडो इग्नू  की वेबसाइट पर खोल दी गई थी। ऐसे में अलग-अलग अंडर-ग्रेजुएट, पोस्ट-ग्रेजुएट और पीजी डिप्लोमा कोर्सेस के स्टूडेंट्स अपने अगले सेमेस्टर हेतु री-रजिस्ट्रेशन ऑनलाइन कर सकते हैं। 

स्टूडेंट्स को इग्नू जुलाई 2023 सेशन री-रजिस्ट्रेशन से पहले इग्नू के खास निर्देशों को पढ़ लें। अगर किसी कोर्स की जानकारी लेना चाहते हैं, तो प्रोग्राम गाइड देखें। इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि अपना री-रजिस्ट्रेशन फॉर्म जमा करने के लिए आखिरी तारीख का इंतजार न करें।

