IGNOU June TEE 2023: इग्नू टर्म एंड एग्जाम की अंतिम तिथि 20 मई 2023 तक बढ़ी

हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरIGNOU June TEE 2023: इग्नू टर्म एंड एग्जाम की अंतिम तिथि 20 मई 2023 तक बढ़ी

IGNOU June TEE 2023: इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय ने इग्नू जून टीईई 2023 की आवेदन तिथि तक बढ़ा दी है। इग्नू जून टीईई 2023 के आवेदन तिथि 10 मई 2023 तक बढ़ा दी गई है। अभ्यर्थी इग्नू की आधि

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीSun, 07 May 2023 04:16 PM

IGNOU June TEE 2023: इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय ने इग्नू जून टीईई 2023 की आवेदन तिथि तक बढ़ा दी है। इग्नू जून टीईई 2023 के आवेदन तिथि 10 मई 2023 तक बढ़ा दी गई है। अभ्यर्थी इग्नू की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट ignou.ac.in पर जाकर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। 

इग्नू के आधिकारिक नोटिस के अनुसार, परीक्षा शुल्क के रूप में अभ्यर्थियों को 200 रुपए जमा कराने होंगे। इसके साथ ही 1100 विलंब शुल्क के रूप में जमा कराना होगा। इग्नू जून टीईई 2023 में आवेदन के यहां दिए आसान स्टेप्स में किए जा सकते हैं।

Direct link to apply for IGNOU June TEE 2023

IGNOU जून टीईई 2023 में ऐसे करें आवेदन:

  1. इग्नू की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट ignou.ac.in पर जाएं।
  2. होम पेज पर दिख रहे इग्नू जून 2023 टीईई के रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
  3. अब एक नया पेज खुलेगा जहां अभ्यर्थी फिल अप्लीकेशन लिंक पर क्लिक कर फॉर्म भरेंगे।
  4. अब आवेदन फॉर्म भरें और आवेदन शुल्क जमा कराएं।
  5. एक बार आवेदन पूरा होने  के बाद सब्मिट करें।
  6. अब कन्फर्मेशन पेज डाउनलोड करें। 

इसी बीच इग्नू ने जून 2023 टर्म एंड एग्जाम की असाइमेंट जमा कराने की लास्ट डेट भी बढ़ा दी है। जिन अभ्यर्थियों ने अपने असाइमेंट अभी तक नहीं जमा कराए वे 15 मई 2023 तक जमा करा सकते हैं। 
 

Indira GandhiIGNOUIGNOU TEE