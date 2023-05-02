IGNOU ने जूई 2023 टीईई के असाइमेंट जमा कराने की लास्ट डेट बढ़ाई

Hindustan Hindi News
IGNOU June 2023 : इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपर यूनिवर्सिटी ने जून 2023 टर्म एंड एग्जाम के असाइनमेंट जमा कराने की लास्ट डेट बढ़ा दी है। जो भी अभ्यर्थी जून टीईई परीक्षा 2023 में भाग लेना चाहते हों वे अपने असा

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीTue, 02 May 2023 04:06 PM

IGNOU June 2023 : इंदिरा गांधी नेशनल ओपर यूनिवर्सिटी ने जून 2023 टर्म एंड एग्जाम के असाइनमेंट जमा कराने की लास्ट डेट बढ़ा दी है। जो भी अभ्यर्थी जून टीईई परीक्षा 2023 में भाग लेना चाहते हों वे अपने असाइनमेंट की हार्ड कॉपी 15 मई 2023 तक जमा करा सकते हैं। विश्वविद्यालय ने कहा है कि यह सुविधा ने उन सभी शिक्षार्थियों के लिए लागू होगी जो ओडीएल और ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रमों, जीओएएल और ईवीबीबी के लिए नामांकन कराया है।

इस संबंध में इग्नू ने ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन भी जारी किया है और अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स के जरिए जानकारी साझा की है।

इग्नू जून 2023 टीईई 2023 परीक्षाएं एक जून 2023 से शुरू होंगी और 6 जुलाई 2023 को समाप्त होंगी।

ये परीक्षाएं दो पालियों में होंगी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा 10 बजे से दोपहर एक बजे तक और दूसरे पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर दो बजे से 5 बजे तक होगी। टर्म एंड एग्जाम से जुड़ी अधिक जानकारी के लिए वेबसाइट ignou.ac.in चेक कर सकते हैं। 

