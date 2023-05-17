Bihar: इग्नू एमबीए की एक लाख सीटों पर होगा नामांकन, पांच क्षेत्रों में एमबीए कोर्स कर सकते हैं पूरा

Hindustan Hindi News
हिंदी न्यूज़ करियरBihar: इग्नू एमबीए की एक लाख सीटों पर होगा नामांकन, पांच क्षेत्रों में एमबीए कोर्स कर सकते हैं पूरा

नालंदा ख्राुला विश्वविद्यालय (एनओयू) ने वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 में शामिल होने के लिए तिथि जारी कर दी है। विगत वर्षों की एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम, एमसीए पार्ट वन के परीक्षा में फेल, अनुपस्थित एवं निष्कासित छात

Anuradha Pandeyवरीय संवाददाता,पटनाWed, 17 May 2023 06:46 AM

वाददाता। इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मुक्त विश्वविद्यालय में जुलाई 2023 सत्र में नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। दाखिले की अंतिम तिथि 30 जून है। दूरस्थ शिक्षा के माध्यम से प्रस्तावित 300 और ऑनलाइन मोड के माध्यम से 43 पाठ्यक्रमों में दाखिला ले सकते हैं। एआईसीटीई, नई दिल्ली ने दूरस्थ शिक्षा एवं ऑनलाइन मोड में नामांकन के लिए पांच क्षेत्रों में बैंकिंग और वित्त, विपणन प्रबंधन, वित्तीय प्रबंधन, मानव संसाधन प्रबंधन और परिचालन प्रबंधन में विशेषज्ञता के साथ एमबीए पाठ्यक्रम में एक लाख सीटों के लिए और एमसीए के लिए 30 हजार सीटों की मंजूरी इग्नू को दी है।

दूरस्थ शिक्षा के माध्यम से नामांकन के लिए https// ignouadmission. samarth. edu. in पर एवं ऑनलाइन माध्यम से अध्ययन के लिए https// ignouiop. samarth. edu. iल्ल का उपयोग कर प्रवेश ले सकते है। साथ ही क्षेत्रीय केन्द्र के विभिन्न शिक्षार्थी सहायता केन्द्रों में उपलब्ध पाठ्यक्रमों के विवरण के लिए क्षेत्रीय केन्द्र की बेवसाइट http// rcpatna. ignou. ac. in का अवलोकन अवश्य करें। अगले सेमेस्टर/वर्ष में नामांकन के लिए पुनपंजीकरण की प्रक्रिया भी शुरू है। अंतिम तिथि 15 जून है। इसके लिए https// onlinerr. ignou. ac. in लिंक का उपयोग करें।

नालंदा ख्राुला विश्वविद्यालय (एनओयू) ने वार्षिक परीक्षा 2023 में शामिल होने के लिए तिथि जारी कर दी है। विगत वर्षों की एमए, एमएससी, एमकॉम, एमसीए पार्ट वन के परीक्षा में फेल, अनुपस्थित एवं निष्कासित छात्र-छात्राएं 23 मई तक परीक्षा फॉर्म भर सकते हैं। इससे पहले परीक्षा फॉर्म भरने की तिथि 13 मई थी, जिसे बढ़ा कर 23 मई की गयी है। छात्र वेबसाइट www. nou. ac. in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। पंजीयन नंबर डाल कर आवेदन कर सकते हैं। वैसे छात्र जिन्होंने पहले पासवर्ड नहीं बनाया है, वह पासवर्ड 123456 का उपयोग कर सकते हैं। प्रथम बार पंजीयन नंबर और पासवर्ड डालने के बाद अपना पासवर्ड बदल लेंगे।

 

