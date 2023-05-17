IGNOU Admission 2023: इग्नू में दाखिला शुरू, 30 जून आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि

Hindustan Hindi News
इग्नू एडमिशन शुरू हो गए हैं। इसकी आखिरी तिथि 30 जून रखी गई है। नामांकन के लिए संस्थान की वेबसाइट पर आवेदन करें। इग्नू में 256 कार्यक्रम ओडीएल और 42 कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन मोड में चलाए जा रहे हैं।

Pankaj Vijayप्रमुख संवाददाता,रांचीWed, 17 May 2023 03:43 PM

इग्नू में नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई है। इसकी आखिरी तिथि 30 जून रखी गई है। नामांकन के लिए संस्थान की वेबसाइट ignouadmission.samarth.adu.in उपलब्ध है। इग्नू में 256 कार्यक्रम ओडीएल और 42 कार्यक्रम ऑनलाइन मोड में चलाए जा रहे हैं।

पीजी के 55, यूजी के 28, पीजी डिप्लोमा के 70, डिप्लोमा के 23, पीजी सर्टिफिकेट के 6 और सर्टिफिकेट के 74 प्रोग्राम हैं। राज्य के सभी जिलों में 50 इग्नू शिक्षार्थी सेवा केंद्रों की ओर से सहायता उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। अनुसूचित जाति (एससी) और अनुसूचित जनजाति (एसटी) के विद्यार्थियों का स्नातक (सामान्य), बी. कॉम (सामान्य) और बीएससी (सामान्य) में निशुल्क नामांकन लिया जा रहा है।

