IGI Aviation Recruitment 2023 : आईजीआई में 1086 पदों पर भर्तियां, देखिए डिटेल्स

Alakha Singhलाइव हिन्दुस्तान,नई दिल्लीMon, 01 May 2023 07:29 PM

IGI Aviation Recruitment 2023 : आईजीआई एविएशन सर्विसेज लिमिटेड ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 1086 पदों पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों के चयन के लिए भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है। आईजीआई की इस भर्ती में कस्टमर सर्विस एजेंट पद पर योग्य अभ्यर्थियों का चयन किया जाना है। इन पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 12 अप्रैल से शुरू हो चुके हैं। और इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी 21 जून 2023 तक ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

रिक्तियों की संख्या- 1086
वेबसाइट - https://igiaviationdelhi.com

ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू होने की तिथि- 12 अप्रैल 2023
ऑनलाइन आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि - 21 जून 2023

आईजीआई की इस भर्ती का आधिकारिक नोटिफिकेशन वेबसाइट igiaviationdelhi.com पर प्रकाशित किया गया है। अभ्यर्थी यहां दिए जा रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक से भर्ती नोटिफिकेशन की पीडीएफ फाइल डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।IGI Aviation Recruitment 2023 Notification

आवेदन योग्यता - किसी भी मान्यता प्राप्त बोर्ड से 10+2 या इससे ऊपर शिक्षा प्राप्त की हो।

वेतनमान - 25000 से 35000 रुपए।

आयु सीमा - 18 - 30 वर्ष।

चयन प्रक्रिया : शॉर्टलिस्ट किए गए अभ्यर्थियों को लिखित परीक्षा के लिए बुलाया जाएगा। लिखित परीक्षा में सफल अभ्यर्थियों को साक्षात्कार के लिए बुलाया जाएगा।

लिखित परीक्षा : लिखित परीक्षा 90 मिनट की और 100 अंकों की होगी। परीक्षा में पूछे जाने वाले सभी प्रश्न ऑब्जेक्टिव होंगे। परीक्षा में सामान्य ज्ञान, एविएशन, अंग्रेजी का ज्ञान, तर्कशक्ति और रीजनिंग।

परीक्षा केंद्र- आईजीआई की इस भर्ती की परीक्षा बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, झारखंड, दिल्ली, चंड़ीगढ़, भोपाल समेत देश के विभिन्न राज्यों व शहरों में आयोजित की जाएगी।

ऐसे करें आवेदन : 
आवेदन केवल ऑनलाइन माध्यम से जमा कराए जा सकते हैं।

